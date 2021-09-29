Suggested feature: “Post Changed My Mind” button

Hello,



I was recently discussing an issue of divisiveness and general inability to manage the landscape of social media because so few topics are able to convince anyone of anything and my friend brought up a great idea. If There was a like/dislike option that included “This changed my mind”, I think everyone would be much better off for it. No clue if this is reasonable to expect to see in the future based on the layout of the forum but if there is sufficient flexibility in the design, I think there would a real reason to believe that the best members’ ideas would be elevated fairly often. Maybe it could be misused or abused, but I would certainly make use of it