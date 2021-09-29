 Suggested feature: “Post Changed My Mind” button | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Suggested feature: “Post Changed My Mind” button

Hello,

I was recently discussing an issue of divisiveness and general inability to manage the landscape of social media because so few topics are able to convince anyone of anything and my friend brought up a great idea. If There was a like/dislike option that included “This changed my mind”, I think everyone would be much better off for it. No clue if this is reasonable to expect to see in the future based on the layout of the forum but if there is sufficient flexibility in the design, I think there would a real reason to believe that the best members’ ideas would be elevated fairly often. Maybe it could be misused or abused, but I would certainly make use of it
 
Aqua Shadow said:
Hello,

I was recently discussing an issue of divisiveness and general inability to manage the landscape of social media because so few topics are able to convince anyone of anything and my friend brought up a great idea. If There was a like/dislike option that included "This changed my mind", I think everyone would be much better off for it. No clue if this is reasonable to expect to see in the future based on the layout of the forum but if there is sufficient flexibility in the design, I think there would a real reason to believe that the best members' ideas would be elevated fairly often. Maybe it could be misused or abused, but I would certainly make use of it
The love one is probably appropriate for that

This new software came with the 5 emojis we got (pretty standard)

However we added a bunch of others that are very useful

None actually say "This changed my mind" but things like

:UP::hclap::cheers: do kind of imply the post was very good
 
fishfanmiami said:
The love one is probably appropriate for that

This new software came with the 5 emojis we got (pretty standard)

However we added a bunch of others that are very useful

None actually say "This changed my mind" but things like

:UP::hclap::cheers: do kind of imply the post was very good
I kinda figured it was too specific to get done. But if we ever have an opportunity to make a change like that, I would be very appreciative of it. Thanks for taking the time to respond to my thought!
 
Aqua Shadow said:
I kinda figured it was too specific to get done. But if we ever have an opportunity to make a change like that, I would be very appreciative of it. Thanks for taking the time to respond to my thought!
If you have any questions for us better to post them here my friend

It's located above the main forum
 
