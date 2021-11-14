 Sunday Funday - Donations to FH | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sunday Funday - Donations to FH

It was a brutal first half of the season but it seems we’ve weathered that storm and are righting the ship. Where it’s going, I don’t know?

But last year I did a few of my prop donations and I thought it was quite fun. I just didn’t have the heart to do them once the losses started piling up but here we go:

I’m donating $10 to FH if the Bills beat the Jets. However I’ll donate $20 if the Jets beat the Bills.

I’m donating $10 if the Browns beat the Patriots.

I’m donating $5 for each of a Jags (@Indy), Falcons (@dallas) or Raiders (KC) win today. I want to feel better about losing those 3 games, which right now is p*ssing me of all over again.

I’m donating $10 if the Vikings beat the Chargers in LA.

I’m donating $17 for a Tannehill lead victory for Tennessee today, to get them to 8-2. Go get the trophy Ryan. Super Bowl goes through Nashville.

Ill gladly fork over another $10 for a much needed Rams win on Monday night against SF.

Now for the silliness:

I’ll donate a $100 if Broncos and Eagles tie. I couldn’t find a reason I wanted either team to win/lose to the other. Being from Philly area my motivations are different.

I’ll donate $25 if Josh Allen has no TD passes again.

I’ll donate $10 if Justin Herbert throws a pick. I’ll donate $30 if he throws 2 picks.

I’ll donate $50 if Mac Jones gets called for a personal foul penalty today. I’ll donate an extra $50 if he’s ejected. Lol.
 
Thanks Ghost for starting this off and thanks to all of you participating, you guys are awesome! The money goes to a good cause, our site. For you game day and draft regulars, remember just 2 years ago how the gamed-day and draft threads lagged terribly when we had heavy traffic? Those days are well behind us thanks to all of our generous member's donations and Henrik's dedication to improving the site. The money goes right back into the site to keep improving and upgrading it and it shows, making it better for all of us. For years @Henrik carried this site, keeping it alive, it's nice we are finally able to take the majority of the burden off of his shoulders and take it to new levels. Let's keep improving this place making it the best Phins fan site on the interwebz! Thanks again all! Go Phins!
:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
