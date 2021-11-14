Sunday Funday - Donations to FH

The Ghost
It was a brutal first half of the season but it seems we’ve weathered that storm and are righting the ship. Where it’s going, I don’t know?
But last year I did a few of my prop donations and I thought it was quite fun. I just didn’t have the heart to do them once the losses started piling up but here we go:
I’m donating $10 to FH if the Bills beat the Jets. However I’ll donate $20 if the Jets beat the Bills.
I’m donating $10 if the Browns beat the Patriots.
I’m donating $5 for each of a Jags (@Indy), Falcons (@dallas) or Raiders (KC) win today. I want to feel better about losing those 3 games, which right now is p*ssing me of all over again.
I’m donating $10 if the Vikings beat the Chargers in LA.
I’m donating $17 for a Tannehill lead victory for Tennessee today, to get them to 8-2. Go get the trophy Ryan. Super Bowl goes through Nashville.
Ill gladly fork over another $10 for a much needed Rams win on Monday night against SF.
Now for the silliness:
I’ll donate a $100 if Broncos and Eagles tie. I couldn’t find a reason I wanted either team to win/lose to the other. Being from Philly area my motivations are different.
I’ll donate $25 if Josh Allen has no TD passes again.
I’ll donate $10 if Justin Herbert throws a pick. I’ll donate $30 if he throws 2 picks.
I’ll donate $50 if Mac Jones gets called for a personal foul penalty today. I’ll donate an extra $50 if he’s ejected. Lol.
