Sunday Funday

We all get to sit back and enjoy some good football today with that wonderful victory smile plastered on our face.



Looking at the slate of games. Everything that matters will be happening at 1pm.



Bengals vs Texans is huge for the draft. A bengals win almost certainly assures us a top 5 pick this coming draft.



Indy vs Pitt. We definitely want a Pitt win here. Not only does it open another door for us to make it in but I really want Pitt in rnd 1 and not the Bills. That Steelers team is a fraud.



Cle vs NYJ With Covid news dominating this game, there is a real shot for the upset here. Cracking open another window.



NYG vs Bal The big daddy of them all. Can the Giants throw the fish a victory vs the surging Ravens and help us both into the playoffs? In Baltimore? I don't like the odds but bet your *** I'll be watching and hoping.



Far as the late games, a panthers win would be great to bump that draft pick more and a pats upset on Monday night would be for sure be welcome.



Happy watching boys. May the football gods continue to smile upon this scrappy group of fins.