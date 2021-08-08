Sunday TC Tweets HERE!!!!!!!

Morning all,As Fin Loco has just finished stuffing olives with Maytag blue cheese for his super bloody marys, he is becoming excited for another fantastic day of Dolphins TC. Yesterday Tua went wild. It is early in camp people but so far we've seen 10 days of amazing QB play by our favorite #1 QB. Let's not deem him the league MVP and Madden '23 coverboy yet as he still has a lot of work to do. Yet with each day, he just continues to be more consistent , more confident and is now chewing up the yards WITHOUT many of his main weapons in there. X showed up for a good chunk of practice yesterday. Is a deal getting done? We even had a PW sighting. The team is off to the Windy Murder Town this week to joint practices with the honey guzzlers and then the first PS game on next Saturday. it's an exciting time for us Phins Phans. Let's start getting our players healthier and keep watching the left arm of god earn his nickname. Practice begins at 10:30 today. Fin-Loco has a nice day planned with Mrs. Loco so please like those tweets AZ, Hoot, Banksy and all of the rest are going to bring to you!Let's serve it up LOCO!