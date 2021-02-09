Super Bowl reminded me of Dan Marino running for his life in 1985

The Tampa Lines on both sides showed total domination of the best QB in the game today, the Tamp O line's punishing drives kept Mahomes on bench.

The D line kept him running for his life . Tyreek Hill who , ( Davonte Smith maybe not a priority now ) Protect Tua is the number 1 priority i feel.

I hope we come out of this draft with some of these players to build on that type of a dominant effort.

I would like to trade down enough to pick up a extra 2 or more but no lower than 9 or 10 to get Next Best Tackle after Sewell we loose on to get more picks.

Offensive Tackles Darrisaw of Va. Tech Or Jalen Mayfield Michigan ( two years ago he dominated Chase Young ) or Alex Leatherwood Bama.

Defenseive Tackles Christian Barmore Bama, Edge Greg Rousseau Miami Hurricanes Or Jaelen Phillips Miami U.

Then Center Creed Humphfrey Or Dickerson or later later then Georgia Center Hill who dominated Derek Brown ( panthers first pick last year ) two years ago in Sec Play.

a few receivers i like after we get to round three are Amari Rodgers Elijah Moore,