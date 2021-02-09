 Super Bowl reminded me of Dan Marino running for his life in 1985 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Super Bowl reminded me of Dan Marino running for his life in 1985

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Rookie
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
72
Reaction score
125
Age
59
Location
Black Hills
The Tampa Lines on both sides showed total domination of the best QB in the game today, the Tamp O line's punishing drives kept Mahomes on bench.
The D line kept him running for his life . Tyreek Hill who , ( Davonte Smith maybe not a priority now ) Protect Tua is the number 1 priority i feel.
I hope we come out of this draft with some of these players to build on that type of a dominant effort.
I would like to trade down enough to pick up a extra 2 or more but no lower than 9 or 10 to get Next Best Tackle after Sewell we loose on to get more picks.
Offensive Tackles Darrisaw of Va. Tech Or Jalen Mayfield Michigan ( two years ago he dominated Chase Young ) or Alex Leatherwood Bama.
Defenseive Tackles Christian Barmore Bama, Edge Greg Rousseau Miami Hurricanes Or Jaelen Phillips Miami U.
Then Center Creed Humphfrey Or Dickerson or later later then Georgia Center Hill who dominated Derek Brown ( panthers first pick last year ) two years ago in Sec Play.
a few receivers i like after we get to round three are Amari Rodgers Elijah Moore,
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,540
Reaction score
6,869
For all the talk about offense, it was the team with the better defense that won.

TB owned the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Yes, Miami needs playmakers. But the Dolphins also need to continue to bring in talent on the offensive line and on defense.
 
dagger151

dagger151

Club Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
602
Reaction score
196
Location
Sunrise, FL
We still need a playmaker on offense. I know we can find them later in the draft but you can find cornfed later as well. We need a guy who demands double coverage and safeties rolling their way to open it up for Tua or whoever is throwing for Miami. Have to come away with one of Waddle, Smith, Chase, or Pitts. If we can do that with the early pick, maybe 18 can be used for the lines if a top guy is still there?
 
