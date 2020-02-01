Super Bowl Tidbits, Dolphin Related

Format

Found it interesting that the NFL originally discussed having a three-game series to decide the winner. There would be one home game for each team with the deciding game at a neutral site. I think the NFL got it right having a winner take all one game format.



Shula's Six

Been talking about David Woodley in another threat and it got me thinking about Miami's super bowls. Specifically, I wonder which loss haunts Shula the most? My guess it's the Jets game when he was with Baltimore. Baltimore, of course, was heavily favored. A little before my time watching the NFL, but that's one that possibly goes three games if that format was adopted. The super bowl loss to Washington was a winnable game and, in a way, I think Shula's best coaching season. I remember thinking the Redskins had a better team and that it would be an upset for the Dolphins to win. Yet, they had that tenuous 17-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.



Manny Fernandez

I can't help thinking about the super bowl without picturing the game Manny Fernandez had in Super Bowl VII. Quite possibly the best game a defensive tackle ever had in the big game with 17 tackles. Fernandez said afterwards that he couldn't remember a time when he wasn't blocked by two people. Washington tried, unsuccessfully, to single block Fernandez and he literally took over the line of scrimmage.



Home Field Advantage

There hasn't officially been a team with home-field advantage in the super bowl, although San Francisco played Miami in Palo Alto right in the smack middle of their fan base. I wonder if the NFL should have two super bowl venues set just in case this situation were to actually happen?



The Next Time?

Loved what I saw from Flores in his first season with the Dolphins. The team has a huge rebuilding project ahead, but have the opportunity to move things in the right direction very quickly. It's time to get a consistent winner in Miami, one that can challenge every year for the championship. I'm making a bold prediction. Miami in the super bowl in 2022.