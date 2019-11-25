SuperKarts USA 2019

If you want to watch some great racing action with no commercials check out the different races that occurred in Vegas yesterday. The top 500 kart drivers in NA competed for large cash payouts. The coverage of these races with all the camera angles is amazing. Better than stuff you see on TV from the major networks.

I got an invite to a Facebook watch party yesterday and spent 4 hours watching these races. You can see the races in full on Facebook after the fact.

www.facebook.com

SuperKarts! USA

SuperKarts! USA, Temecula, CA. 21K likes. http://www.superkartsusa.com
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
If you are not a Facebook user you can now see all of the races on YouTube. This is the X30 Junior Race. Comes down to race with 3 for the win.
Final lap at 16:30, Incredible 25/1000 second win.

 
X30 Senior

This one gives you an idea of what its like to win from the "Cat Bird Seat"

Patiently waiting in 3rd place all race the driver passes on last lap when first and second battle each other.

 
Podium for X30 Junior. Chloe Chambers was almost first woman to win one of these feature events. Watching these kids race is what the sport is all about.

1575474733463.png
 
