SuperKarts USA 2019

Fins1971
C'mon Dolphins
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2009
- Messages
- 9,507
- Reaction score
- 3,058
- Location
- Zen Ridge
If you want to watch some great racing action with no commercials check out the different races that occurred in Vegas yesterday. The top 500 kart drivers in NA competed for large cash payouts. The coverage of these races with all the camera angles is amazing. Better than stuff you see on TV from the major networks.
I got an invite to a Facebook watch party yesterday and spent 4 hours watching these races. You can see the races in full on Facebook after the fact.
I got an invite to a Facebook watch party yesterday and spent 4 hours watching these races. You can see the races in full on Facebook after the fact.
SuperKarts! USA
SuperKarts! USA, Temecula, CA. 21K likes. http://www.superkartsusa.com
www.facebook.com