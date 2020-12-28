 Support for a "Quiz"? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Support for a "Quiz"?

WHAT
Is there a way for the forum to support a quiz similar to how we have polls?

WHY
Quizzes might be a nice interactive feature to help keep people on the site.

REAL WHY
I wanted to quiz the FH posters to see the extant of their football knowledge. After a loss (and sometimes a win) it seems like most posters are taking a break from their Ph.D. Football Dissertation to explain football and why everyone sucks.
So I just wanted to know how much do these people "know".

Alright, I have to take the soapbox back now, thanks.
 
