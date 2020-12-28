Support for a "Quiz"?

Natbonkilz
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2006
- Messages
- 1,900
- Reaction score
- 2,613
- Location
- South Florida
WHAT
Is there a way for the forum to support a quiz similar to how we have polls?
WHY
Quizzes might be a nice interactive feature to help keep people on the site.
REAL WHY
I wanted to quiz the FH posters to see the extant of their football knowledge. After a loss (and sometimes a win) it seems like most posters are taking a break from their Ph.D. Football Dissertation to explain football and why everyone sucks.
So I just wanted to know how much do these people "know".
Alright, I have to take the soapbox back now, thanks.
Is there a way for the forum to support a quiz similar to how we have polls?
WHY
Quizzes might be a nice interactive feature to help keep people on the site.
REAL WHY
I wanted to quiz the FH posters to see the extant of their football knowledge. After a loss (and sometimes a win) it seems like most posters are taking a break from their Ph.D. Football Dissertation to explain football and why everyone sucks.
So I just wanted to know how much do these people "know".
Alright, I have to take the soapbox back now, thanks.