Surtain and Madison Cover The Rest Poster - Anyone?

Hey all,



I was talking Dolphins yesterday. Was having a conversation about Surtain II. Got me thinking of the old days when our secondary was stacked. With Marion, T-Buck, Surtain and Madison it was lights out. Question is, I remember a poster with a picture of the earth in space. It said something like water covers 70% of the earth and Madison and Surtain cover the rest. Does anyone have an image of it? I can't find it on the net.