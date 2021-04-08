 Surtain and Madison Cover The Rest Poster - Anyone? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Surtain and Madison Cover The Rest Poster - Anyone?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Hey all,

I was talking Dolphins yesterday. Was having a conversation about Surtain II. Got me thinking of the old days when our secondary was stacked. With Marion, T-Buck, Surtain and Madison it was lights out. Question is, I remember a poster with a picture of the earth in space. It said something like water covers 70% of the earth and Madison and Surtain cover the rest. Does anyone have an image of it? I can't find it on the net.
 
The original design was Deion Sanders and that's the only one I've ever seen.
 
