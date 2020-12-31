Sustainability and the #3 pick

circumstances said: If you have the 3rd overall pick and don't need a QB, you explore every trade down option that is available.



You don't want to move too far down, if it takes you past the players you've identified as your top targets.



If no trade down is worthwhile you stay put and take the BPA (other than QB). Click to expand...

Mock drafts are just that -- mock drafts. And many of them aren't inline with what actual GM's are thinking. But often times the very top players are indeed identified.That said, many of the mocks I've seen have the likes of Chase, Smith and Waddle going anywhere from 3 to 15. Chase and Smith are in the top 10 in many of them.So if MIA is to get one of them, it most likely won't be with their own 1st round pick. Same goes for Kyle Pitts.Those guys are unlikely to be available between selections 19 - 24. Not even sure Marshall, Bateman, or Moore would be there depending upon how low that 2nd pick drops.Guys like Ross, Olave and St. Brown are also intriguing, but it would be a lot nicer to already have one of the top prospects in the bag before them.If MIA doesn't trade down from #3 and insteads opts for Sewell or Parsons, that becomes a real long shot.