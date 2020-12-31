Sustainability and the #3 pick

coolhand_05
Rookie
- Joined
- May 4, 2007
- Messages
- 37
- Reaction score
- 48
I feel this is a great problem to have... but thinking about the long term sustainability of a truly successful team. Maybe the 3rd pick is indeed an issue.
Seems the route of a great long term team is a franchise QB where the majority the cap resides and albeit some other very important pieces that are highly paid. If the generational tackle or lb does indeed play to their pre-draft hype, how are we going to manage the cap with them in a few years? Can a max contract at either position be incorporated into the grand plan? Would it be wiser to build your team with 2nd and 3rd round players that fit your scheme and theoretically don't break your payroll? Seems like it was fairly successful for the patriots... is it a decent blueprint to follow? I'm honestly on the fence on this... but definitely leaning towards trading down... there has to be a buyer out there right?
