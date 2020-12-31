 Sustainability and the #3 pick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sustainability and the #3 pick

coolhand_05

coolhand_05

I feel this is a great problem to have... but thinking about the long term sustainability of a truly successful team. Maybe the 3rd pick is indeed an issue.

Seems the route of a great long term team is a franchise QB where the majority the cap resides and albeit some other very important pieces that are highly paid. If the generational tackle or lb does indeed play to their pre-draft hype, how are we going to manage the cap with them in a few years? Can a max contract at either position be incorporated into the grand plan? Would it be wiser to build your team with 2nd and 3rd round players that fit your scheme and theoretically don't break your payroll? Seems like it was fairly successful for the patriots... is it a decent blueprint to follow? I'm honestly on the fence on this... but definitely leaning towards trading down... there has to be a buyer out there right?
 
circumstances

circumstances

coolhand_05 said:
I feel this is a great problem to have... but thinking about the long term sustainability of a truly successful team. Maybe the 3rd pick is indeed an issue.

Seems the route of a great long term team is a franchise QB where the majority the cap resides and albeit some other very important pieces that are highly paid. If the generational tackle or lb does indeed play to their pre-draft hype, how are we going to manage the cap with them in a few years? Can a max contract at either position be incorporated into the grand plan? Would it be wiser to build your team with 2nd and 3rd round players that fit your scheme and theoretically don't break your payroll? Seems like it was fairly successful for the patriots... is it a decent blueprint to follow? I'm honestly on the fence on this... but definitely leaning towards trading down... there has to be a buyer out there right?
It's wiser to add elite talent wherever and whenever you can.

2nd and 3rd rounders can be elite talents, but they're 2nd and 3rd rounders for a reason.

Don't overthink it.
 
coolhand_05

coolhand_05

Sure... I understand elite talent can be drafted anywhere. Guys are going to get paid as this team gets better and better. Not sure I even disagree with adding best player at 3. Just might be a little short sighted in long run.... might be over thinking but.... that's what I think great FO's do.
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

There is only one first round pick on the line and he may or may not be playing here in 4 years. Who knows? There is draft compensation for players who leave and sign big contracts with other teams. If a generational player is there you need to draft them.
 
circumstances

circumstances

If you have the 3rd overall pick and don't need a QB, you explore every trade down option that is available.

You don't want to move too far down, if it takes you past the players you've identified as your top targets.

If no trade down is worthwhile you stay put and take the BPA (other than QB).
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

circumstances said:
If you have the 3rd overall pick and don't need a QB, you explore every trade down option that is available.

You don't want to move too far down, if it takes you past the players you've identified as your top targets.

If no trade down is worthwhile you stay put and take the BPA (other than QB).
I'd still take the QB (not the QB weighted draft prediction, but if he's actually the best player) and then trade one of them.

Edit: Teams try to be cute and gamble that the guy they want will still be there, just because the teams ahead of them may not be sure about their current QB. Screw 'em.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Joe Dolfan said:
I'd still take the QB (not the QB weighted draft prediction, but if he's actually the best player) and then trade one of them.
I guess if there is a QB you feel is a better player than Sewell, Parsons, Smith, etc. you'd have to consider taking them.
 
EJay

EJay

circumstances said:
If you have the 3rd overall pick and don't need a QB, you explore every trade down option that is available.

You don't want to move too far down, if it takes you past the players you've identified as your top targets.

If no trade down is worthwhile you stay put and take the BPA (other than QB).
Mock drafts are just that -- mock drafts. And many of them aren't inline with what actual GM's are thinking. But often times the very top players are indeed identified.

That said, many of the mocks I've seen have the likes of Chase, Smith and Waddle going anywhere from 3 to 15. Chase and Smith are in the top 10 in many of them.

So if MIA is to get one of them, it most likely won't be with their own 1st round pick. Same goes for Kyle Pitts.

Those guys are unlikely to be available between selections 19 - 24. Not even sure Marshall, Bateman, or Moore would be there depending upon how low that 2nd pick drops.

Guys like Ross, Olave and St. Brown are also intriguing, but it would be a lot nicer to already have one of the top prospects in the bag before them.

If MIA doesn't trade down from #3 and insteads opts for Sewell or Parsons, that becomes a real long shot.
 
D

daryl

Joe Dolfan said:
I'd still take the QB (not the QB weighted draft prediction, but if he's actually the best player) and then trade one of them.

Edit: Teams try to be cute and gamble that the guy they want will still be there, just because the teams ahead of them may not be sure about their current QB. Screw 'em.
Maybe take the next best QB available after Lawrence and keep him, but I doubt in that scenario the Dolphins get more than a 2nd for Tua. See Rosen trade. If the Jets stick with Darnold and take Sewell at 2, there will be a market for Zach Wilson, who seems like the flavor of the month to be the next best QB drafted.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

I think Miami will trade the #3 pick if the Jets decide to pass on Fields or Wilson. Don't want to trade too far down but I'd gladly keep taking more picks and building this team more through the draft
 
circumstances

circumstances

I would like to come out of the Texans pick with Sewell, Parsons, or whoever the FO identifies as the top WR.

Even if we trade down.
 
J

jeremy2020

Don't draft talented rookies with high picks because their salary in 5 years might be fairly high if they play well.

Yes, Brilliant. I hope you are able to share this idea with the Dolphins front office.
 
