Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden emerges as offensive threat

Mike13
I am a golden god
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2005
- Messages
- 23,796
- Reaction score
- 1,366
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Miami, FL
Yes, the son of THAT Oronde Gadsen.
You guys feel old yet?
I thought it was cool he was kicking ass, just thought I would share.
You guys feel old yet?
Through three weeks, Gadsden leads the Orange in receiving yards with 193 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions. He’s averaging 64.3 receiving yards per game, also the most on the team, and 16.1 yards per catch.
http://ttps://www.msn.com/en-us/spo...is-e2-80-98stevie-wonder-e2-80-99/ar-AA11XCKqWhen asked what he thought changed between last year’s offense and this year’s, Gadsden’s answer was an obvious one: new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who moved him into a slot receiver, tight-end role.
I thought it was cool he was kicking ass, just thought I would share.