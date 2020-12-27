 Take a bow Myles Gaskin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Take a bow Myles Gaskin

Geordie

Geordie

Sorry to start a new thread, but I think this guy has been lost a bit in all this. The TD run from the pass by Fitz was sensational to add to the one he got from Tua, he was a powerhouse in the run. Fitz was the hero and takes all the plaudits, rightly so but without Gaskin today playing at the level he was, there was no way we win this game.

Thank you Myles, you're a keeper for sure.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I recognized that #54 from somewhere, just can't place him.
Gaskin had a very good night. Based on a lot of posts about him, I think it's fair to say he is underappreciated. And remember a 7th round pick. I'd take that kind of production out of a 7th round pick any day.
He may not be a RB1, but I definitely want him on my team.
D

Dolfan Dave

Myles Gaskin made plays that changed the game last night. Both TDs were result of his ability to break tackles run after the catch.

I'm perfectly ok with him being our #1 back. He's our Danny Woodhead. If you want to add a thunder back to compliment by all means but shouldn't be a primary focus in FA or draft.
 
V

vega51

I saw that too, but I also saw Mc as one of the first that went over Roberts when he got injured and was sitting in the car.
 
Danny

Danny

I still want a RB in the first two rounds. Like Gaskins but more as a number 2
 
