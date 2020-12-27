Take a bow Myles Gaskin

Sorry to start a new thread, but I think this guy has been lost a bit in all this. The TD run from the pass by Fitz was sensational to add to the one he got from Tua, he was a powerhouse in the run. Fitz was the hero and takes all the plaudits, rightly so but without Gaskin today playing at the level he was, there was no way we win this game.



Thank you Myles, you're a keeper for sure.