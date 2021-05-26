Talent depraved

That initial post clearly misses the fact that we had a bottom 3 RB room too. Our RBs were actually almost as bad in terms of talent and production as that WR/TE group. Worth notating cause they weren’t doing us any favors.







Is CB considered a “skill group”? Remember a few years back when we were rolling with starting CBs that couldn’t make practice squads? One of the corners was last named “Rose” I think? That group was pretty damn bad too.