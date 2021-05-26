 Talent depraved | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Talent depraved

PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,903
Reaction score
252
Location
Florida
FB_IMG_1622042520552.jpg

Beat the Pat's 22-12 anyway. We won 10 games this year. Anyone not excited to see Tua with a full off season and a complete WR overhaul is blinding themselves out of unsubstantiated hatred.

Having Parker, Williams, fuller, and waddle. With gesicki, with a better o line and rookies into their 2nd year.... how can anyone not expect big things!

If we do well, expect going for the sexy RB picks next year.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,153
Reaction score
1,946
Agreed! Tua will definitely benefit from a much better WR and TE group this year and that alone will help him make a big jump this year. I would be shocked if Tua doesn’t have a good year.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,475
Reaction score
4,074
Location
Miami
I just hope we stay healthy in that group and we should be fine.

Just to piss some people off... Waddle will need to play like a top 5 WR to justify trading a 1st for him and drafting him at #6.

What WR in the NFL would you give 2 firsts for? Tyreek Hill but not many others. I am hoping the Phins are expecting that type of player.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,722
Reaction score
7,492
Age
68
Location
Miami
Of course it was all Tua’s fault that he had to deal with terrible WR’s and an OL that was weak in run blocking and pass blocking. At least that is what the anti-Tua crowd has been saying since the season ended.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,973
Reaction score
16,660
BennySwella said:
I just hope we stay healthy in that group and we should be fine.

Just to piss some people off... Waddle will need to play like a top 5 WR to justify trading a 1st for him and drafting him at #6.

What WR in the NFL would you give 2 firsts for? Tyreek Hill but not many others. I am hoping the Phins are expecting that type of player.
Click to expand...
Health is a BIG DEAL. I don’t think it’s wishful to say we likely are a playoff team if Parker/Williams could stay healthy last season.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,293
Reaction score
5,182
Location
Jersey
Worth mentioning that we lost our #3 and 4 receivers last year before the season even began when Hurns and Wilson opted out.

Williams got hurt early in the year and Parker played most of last year on one leg. So tua basically spent last year throwing to an injured Parker and fringe roster players.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,678
Reaction score
9,699
Got to give a lot of credit to Grier for overhauling this unit so quickly. The additions of Fuller and Waddle will likely take this unit from bottom third in the league, to closer to top third in the league.

Not many keepers from that group shown in the graphic. Maybe Bowden and Smythe. I could see Perry on the practice squad.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
4,832
Reaction score
828
Location
Los Angeles, CA
That initial post clearly misses the fact that we had a bottom 3 RB room too. Our RBs were actually almost as bad in terms of talent and production as that WR/TE group. Worth notating cause they weren’t doing us any favors.



Is CB considered a “skill group”? Remember a few years back when we were rolling with starting CBs that couldn’t make practice squads? One of the corners was last named “Rose” I think? That group was pretty damn bad too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom