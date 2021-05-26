Talent depraved

PyroDOLFAN
Beat the Pat's 22-12 anyway. We won 10 games this year. Anyone not excited to see Tua with a full off season and a complete WR overhaul is blinding themselves out of unsubstantiated hatred.
Having Parker, Williams, fuller, and waddle. With gesicki, with a better o line and rookies into their 2nd year.... how can anyone not expect big things!
If we do well, expect going for the sexy RB picks next year.