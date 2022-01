Both. The Dolphins do lack talent at some key positions however the coaches do a poor job utilizing the talent they do have. I have no faith in Flores hiring a competent coaching staff or Grier properly filling all the holes on the roster especially along the O-line. I know people don't want to hear this but IMO it would still be best for the team to clean house at the end of the season. If I would have to choose one, I would say coaching is still the bigger issue.