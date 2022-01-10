 Talk Me Off the Ledge | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Talk Me Off the Ledge

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
2,126
Reaction score
571
After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a goof like Stephen Ross as the owner?!

Why continue to root for a team whose ownership is so clearly overmatched and outwitted at every turn?!

From the little things like uniform decisions to the big things like firing the best coach you've had this century after 2 winning seasons.

It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point.
 
Last edited:
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
5,235
Reaction score
7,467
WesternNYDolfan said:
After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a good like Stephen Ross as the owner?!

Why continue to root for a team whose ownership is so clearly overmatched and outwitted at every turn?!

From the little things like uniform decisions to the big things like firing the best coach you've had this century after 2 winning seasons.

It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point.
Click to expand...
There's always the Jet's...
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,543
Reaction score
5,043
Age
40
Location
Tampa
Bye Felicia

The Jets miss you

Now if Ross were to hire Leftwich, then I am gone
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,251
Reaction score
9,663
Location
Borneo
WesternNYDolfan said:
After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a good like Stephen Ross as the owner?!

Why continue to root for a team whose ownership is so clearly overmatched and outwitted at every turn?!

From the little things like uniform decisions to the big things like firing the best coach you've had this century after 2 winning seasons.

It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point.
Click to expand...
Let the door hit you on the way out……please
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
3,023
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
You can stick around to see Grier depart, or make more boneheaded moves. Either way, it will be a fun ride.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,370
Reaction score
21,746
Location
Montreal
Dolphins fans dont jump... We just like being there on the ledge...
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Active Roster
Joined
May 4, 2010
Messages
928
Reaction score
272
Location
Washington
WesternNYDolfan said:
After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a goof like Stephen Ross as the owner?!

...

It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point.
Click to expand...
I agree with you.

Years of watching the Seahawks (when they had the Legion of Boom) and more recently the Cowboys has got me thinking that this franchise just ain't worth it. The ineptitude is too much. I've hung by these clowns for a quarter of a century thinking that they would at least be the blind squirrel and find a nut sooner or later. Nah, this is the type of squirrel who, when finally headed toward a nut, stops to smell his own *** while another squirrel swoops in and grabs the nut.

I sincerely hope they strike gold at head coach this time, but it's beginning to become a challenge not to delight in the humiliation of this organization.

You could root for Dallas, or you could root for Tennessee. Both are exciting teams to watch. Both have great QBs. Both have strong running games. Both have stellar defenses.
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,479
Reaction score
4,512
It amazes me how people can be so influenced by media talking heads. A few clowns on ESPN say this was a mistake, and everyone wants to forget what they witnessed for the past three seasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom