Talk Me Off the Ledge

WesternNYDolfan
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2010
- Messages
- 2,126
- Reaction score
- 571
After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a goof like Stephen Ross as the owner?!
Why continue to root for a team whose ownership is so clearly overmatched and outwitted at every turn?!
From the little things like uniform decisions to the big things like firing the best coach you've had this century after 2 winning seasons.
It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point.
Last edited: