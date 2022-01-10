Talk Me Off the Ledge

WesternNYDolfan said: After today's idiotic decision, why would I ever think this franchise will succeed with a goof like Stephen Ross as the owner?!



...



It's embarrassing to wear aqua and orange at this point. Click to expand...

I agree with you.Years of watching the Seahawks (when they had the Legion of Boom) and more recently the Cowboys has got me thinking that this franchise just ain't worth it. The ineptitude is too much. I've hung by these clowns for a quarter of a century thinking that they would at least be the blind squirrel and find a nut sooner or later. Nah, this is the type of squirrel who, when finally headed toward a nut, stops to smell his own *** while another squirrel swoops in and grabs the nut.I sincerely hope they strike gold at head coach this time, but it's beginning to become a challenge not to delight in the humiliation of this organization.You could root for Dallas, or you could root for Tennessee. Both are exciting teams to watch. Both have great QBs. Both have strong running games. Both have stellar defenses.