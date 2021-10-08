 Tampa Bay is beatable!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tampa Bay is beatable!!

We can win this game and get this ship turned in the right direction. If we win this game and that is all (any player should be focused on) we get Tua back and get a decent upgrade at QB!

1. Flo has had success against Brady.
2. Tampa bay's secondary is decimated..just throw it up deep to whoever covering Devante Parker on the outer sideline.
3. Waddle is about to have a break-out game. Please feed him the ball!!!
4. Phillips is about to break out just in time for Mr. Brady.
5. Doubt we will be fumbling Punt returns anymore.
6. Defense still makes turnovers.
7. The Oline is slowly playing better * except for Jackson.
8. We are at the bottom we really have not played up to our level we are due a solid game.

Coach Flo is not so Bull headed to stay content like Gase he will make changes. It is Friday so let's get ready for a turnaround. Beat Brady and start building from there. Phins Up!!!
 
On the real, we need a Roy Kent in the locker room. If you do not know who Roy Kent is google him.:13M13:
 
I would be more confident if Parker, Howard and Jones weren’t hurting.

Oh, and that guy named Brissett want starting.

Hopefully Davis can help shore up the run defense out Fournette is going to have a big day.
 
Nobody can run on the Bucs and we can't run the ball so at least they aren't taking away our strongest point of offense.
 
How sweet would this be, could jump start us for the season. If Jacoby doesn't take shots downfield when guys are open we won't stand a chance. I see TB winning easily but hope I'm wrong
 
Some on the forum are acting like the Bucs already won the game.
Kind of hard not to think that way don't you think. I mean seriously, if you take your heart out of it and look objectively we lose easily. Our O is historically anemic and we are going against last years sb champs with the GOAT.
 
Some on the forum are acting like the Bucs already won the game.
What makes you think the Dolphins can win this game? If they can't beat the lowly Colts at home then they don't stand a chance in this game!
 
We have beaten the Superbowl Patriots for years with way less talent. So that is one. Any given Sunday a team can lose it is called and upset.

Tampa Bay is hurt and they may look at us as an easy win ...which is a known formula for an upset.
 
Hate to say it, but this game will be over for our Fins with 6 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. It will be 28-3 TB leading, minimum by then.
 
