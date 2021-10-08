Tampa Bay is beatable!!

We can win this game and get this ship turned in the right direction. If we win this game and that is all (any player should be focused on) we get Tua back and get a decent upgrade at QB!



1. Flo has had success against Brady.

2. Tampa bay's secondary is decimated..just throw it up deep to whoever covering Devante Parker on the outer sideline.

3. Waddle is about to have a break-out game. Please feed him the ball!!!

4. Phillips is about to break out just in time for Mr. Brady.

5. Doubt we will be fumbling Punt returns anymore.

6. Defense still makes turnovers.

7. The Oline is slowly playing better * except for Jackson.

8. We are at the bottom we really have not played up to our level we are due a solid game.



Coach Flo is not so Bull headed to stay content like Gase he will make changes. It is Friday so let's get ready for a turnaround. Beat Brady and start building from there. Phins Up!!!