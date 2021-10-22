Tannehill and Tua

First off, I'm not looking to open old wounds. I just want my team, the Miami Dolphins, to make good personnel decision.



We've debated Ryan Tannehill a lot here. I know some of us felt he had the ability to be a top 10 caliber quarterback if he was in the right situation, i.e. with a complementary running game.



Is there any doubt that Tannehill has reached that threshold? His first year in Tennessee, Tannehill led the league with a 117.5 quarterback rating. He followed that up with a 106.5 last season. In two years with the Titans, Tennessee has made the playoffs both years and Tannehill has thrown 55 touchdown passes and just 13 interceptions.



Not saying Tannehill is Mahomes. He's not. Tannehill has the same warts/limitations we saw with the Dolphins. His pocket presence has never been great, but Tennessee has him getting rid of the ball more quickly, for the most part.



Tannehill also tends towards conservative quite often, opting for the sure play rather than the potential big gainer. Not as bad as Derek Carr with check downs, but in that neighborhood.



What's the point? Well Miami got a 4th rounder for Tannehill. What would Tennessee get today if they traded him? Jimmy Garappalo fetched a 2nd rounder for New England and Tannehill is a better quarterback than Jimmy G.



Which leads me to Tua. Personally, I think Tua has a higher ceiling than Tannehill. For one, his pocket presence is really good, potentially elite. He has had moments where you can certainly envision a quarterback that Miami can win with. He's had some bad outings too, but doesn't even have a full season of starts under his belt.



A couple of things stand out this year withTua. The audible to Parker that essentially sealed the win in the opener, and the 90-yard drive after the bad interception against Jacksonville. I think that was the best Miami drive of the season.



Again, like Tannehill, he needs complementary pieces. But I think Tua is a winner. Coming up big in big moments, has always been the book on Tua. To me, building around him makes sense.



I haven't seen anything in his brief career to say pull the plug. Yet it looks like the organization may go that route.