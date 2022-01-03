 Tannehill didn't forget | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannehill didn't forget

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,659
Reaction score
1,448
A clip of a report from yahoo


Tannehill, who has revived his career since taking over as the Titans' starter in 2019, shrugged off the storyline of facing his former team for the first time during the week. And he apparently did with his Titans teammates too — until the fourth quarter.

"All we ever heard Ryan say anything about the Dolphins was the last little drive," receiver A.J. Brown said. "He wanted to go put it on them."

What did Tannehill say specifically?

"I can't tell you what he said," Brown said with a laugh.


www.yahoo.com

A.J. Brown: Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill 'wanted to go put it on' Miami Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill didn't have the game of his life against his former team, but he didn't need to.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,659
Reaction score
1,448
royalshank said:
Meh. He really lit is up for 120 yards. I love RT. Nicest guy you’ll ever meet. Good for him. I hope they get Henry back and win the SB.
Click to expand...
I understand his perspective and hope he gets the superbowl win.....
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Super Duper Club
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
10,390
Reaction score
6,316
Location
Miami
Ryan tannehill couldn't give two Fuchs who he was playing today. He would have wanted to win/play well whether it was the fins, the bucs, the Ravens, the jags....
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,424
Reaction score
3,555
Location
Home
Good for Tannehill that he has a smart coaching staff that understood that in those conditions you stick with the running game while being creative and smart with your passing plays. Wish the Dolphins had that.
 
Burnt Reynolds

Burnt Reynolds

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,204
Reaction score
935
In before someone says "We just should have kept him this whole time."

Trading Tannehill was the best move, despite needing a solid team around him just like Tua does.

Our team was being stripped for assets and Tannehill had value and was an expensive-ish QB at the time.

Getting a 4th for him was the right move instead of building around him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom