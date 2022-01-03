Tannehill didn't forget

A.J. Brown: Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill 'wanted to go put it on' Miami Dolphins Ryan Tannehill didn't have the game of his life against his former team, but he didn't need to.

A clip of a report from yahooTannehill, who has revived his career since taking over as the Titans' starter in 2019, shrugged off the storyline of facing his former team for the first time during the week. And he apparently did with his Titans teammates too — until the fourth quarter."All we ever heard Ryan say anything about the Dolphins was the last little drive," receiver A.J. Brown said. "He wanted to go put it on them."What did Tannehill say specifically?"I can't tell you what he said," Brown said with a laugh.