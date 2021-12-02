 Tannenbaum QB ranking: Tua #15 (jumps 19 spots!!) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannenbaum QB ranking: Tua #15 (jumps 19 spots!!)

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
529
Reaction score
935
Age
45
Location
Hawaii
Freakin amazing, from bust to #15 lol...
Good Job Tua, finally getting some recognition. Goes to show hard work pays off, and ignoring all the drama around you. So glad to have him on our team.

www.espn.com

Tannenbaum's QB rankings: Tagovailoa's big rise, Newton's struggles and Wentz's big arm

Here are Mike Tannenbaum's NFL QB ratings and what he saw on the field under center this week, including Tua Tagovailoa's progress and a big throw from Carson Wentz.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

  • Here comes the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, climbing 19 spots into the top 15 of my rankings. He deserves it. Tagovailoa completed all 19 of his quick passes (less than 2.5 seconds to throw) for 133 yards and a TD in the Dolphins' victory over the Panthers. It was the most quick-pass completions without an incompletion in a single game since 2016, when NFL Next Gen Stats started tracking them. Tagovailoa is playing significantly better, and it serves as a great reminder that not all young QBs develop on the same timeline. His progress is intriguing and a big reason that Miami has won four in a row.
 
Last edited:
Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
1,072
Reaction score
1,548
Age
49
Location
Moncton
Tua’s been playing much better. He does have some limitations IMO but if you build to his strengths I think we can win with him.
 
