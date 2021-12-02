Tannenbaum QB ranking: Tua #15 (jumps 19 spots!!)

Tannenbaum's QB rankings: Tagovailoa's big rise, Newton's struggles and Wentz's big arm Here are Mike Tannenbaum's NFL QB ratings and what he saw on the field under center this week, including Tua Tagovailoa's progress and a big throw from Carson Wentz.

Here comes the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, climbing 19 spots into the top 15 of my rankings. He deserves it. Tagovailoa completed all 19 of his quick passes (less than 2.5 seconds to throw) for 133 yards and a TD in the Dolphins' victory over the Panthers. It was the most quick-pass completions without an incompletion in a single game since 2016, when NFL Next Gen Stats started tracking them. Tagovailoa is playing significantly better, and it serves as a great reminder that not all young QBs develop on the same timeline. His progress is intriguing and a big reason that Miami has won four in a row.

Freakin amazing, from bust to #15 lol...Good Job Tua, finally getting some recognition. Goes to show hard work pays off, and ignoring all the drama around you. So glad to have him on our team.