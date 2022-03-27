Tannenbaum takes shot at Tua

Tiko377
- Aug 26, 2009
- 5,503
- 3,510
- Southern California
It wont sit well with the fanbase if Tua is benched. That's why they need to make that decision now,
It sit well w me if TB is better player. Players come and go in NFL...if u like losing than u stick w less better players.Tua ain't no. Brady..he haven't done anything to say he cant be bench.. I know I would not paying Tua 50 million in 2 yr...if he dont step his games up...
BW?It sit well w me if BW is better player. Players come and go in NFL...if u like losing than u stick w less better players.