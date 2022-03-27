 Tannenbaum takes shot at Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannenbaum takes shot at Tua

LargoFin

LargoFin

It wont sit well with the fanbase if Tua is benched. That's why they need to make that decision now,
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

LargoFin said:
It wont sit well with the fanbase if Tua is benched. That's why they need to make that decision now,
Remember kids don't drink and text
 
39wildman

39wildman

LargoFin said:
It wont sit well with the fanbase if Tua is benched. That's why they need to make that decision now,
It sit well w me if TB is better player. Players come and go in NFL...if u like losing than u stick w less better players.Tua ain't no. Brady..he haven't done anything to say he cant be bench.. I know I would not paying Tua 50 million in 2 yr...if he dont step his games up...
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Let's follow this further. In a straight up one for one trade, who would you not trade Tua for?
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Tua is a perfect example of how an inept coaching staff can completely ruin a young players career. Thankfully we finally have a coach that understands the quarterback position. It really feels like the media hates the Dolphins and just “hope” Tua fails. For no good reason. Which is usually a good sign. Players are usually only hated this universally when people are threatened by that player.
 
