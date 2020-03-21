Targets at #18

Assuming Miami doesn't use the #18 pick to move up, here are some potential targets.



Andrew Thomas, LT Georgia

Likely a top 15. Probably doesn't make it past the Jets. He's a player I'd move up for at the right price.



Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

I've seen him mocked mostly in the top 15. Would be a nice defensive addition.



K'Lavon Chaisson, DL/LB LSU

Another player who is usually mocked in the top 15.



Xavier McKinney, S Alabama

Need, plus fit. Good odds. I think he'll be there, maybe at #26 as well.



Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

Could be there. Would be an interesting pick.



Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Based on rankings, he could be there. But, I think he goes closer to top 10 with so many qb needy teams.



Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Great fit, but an area of relative strength for Miami.



Austin Jackson LT, USC

A bit of a reach, but if the top four are gone (likely), the Dolphins could take him.



Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

If Al Davis was still alive, he'd be a Raider at #12. Speed to burn and more possible if Miami drafts Tua.



Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Could be there at #26?