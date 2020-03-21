Targets at #18

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 9,875
- Reaction score
- 3,317
Assuming Miami doesn't use the #18 pick to move up, here are some potential targets.
Andrew Thomas, LT Georgia
Likely a top 15. Probably doesn't make it past the Jets. He's a player I'd move up for at the right price.
Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
I've seen him mocked mostly in the top 15. Would be a nice defensive addition.
K'Lavon Chaisson, DL/LB LSU
Another player who is usually mocked in the top 15.
Xavier McKinney, S Alabama
Need, plus fit. Good odds. I think he'll be there, maybe at #26 as well.
Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
Could be there. Would be an interesting pick.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Based on rankings, he could be there. But, I think he goes closer to top 10 with so many qb needy teams.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Great fit, but an area of relative strength for Miami.
Austin Jackson LT, USC
A bit of a reach, but if the top four are gone (likely), the Dolphins could take him.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
If Al Davis was still alive, he'd be a Raider at #12. Speed to burn and more possible if Miami drafts Tua.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Could be there at #26?
Andrew Thomas, LT Georgia
Likely a top 15. Probably doesn't make it past the Jets. He's a player I'd move up for at the right price.
Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
I've seen him mocked mostly in the top 15. Would be a nice defensive addition.
K'Lavon Chaisson, DL/LB LSU
Another player who is usually mocked in the top 15.
Xavier McKinney, S Alabama
Need, plus fit. Good odds. I think he'll be there, maybe at #26 as well.
Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
Could be there. Would be an interesting pick.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Based on rankings, he could be there. But, I think he goes closer to top 10 with so many qb needy teams.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Great fit, but an area of relative strength for Miami.
Austin Jackson LT, USC
A bit of a reach, but if the top four are gone (likely), the Dolphins could take him.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
If Al Davis was still alive, he'd be a Raider at #12. Speed to burn and more possible if Miami drafts Tua.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Could be there at #26?