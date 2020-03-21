Targets at #18

Assuming Miami doesn't use the #18 pick to move up, here are some potential targets.

Andrew Thomas, LT Georgia
Likely a top 15. Probably doesn't make it past the Jets. He's a player I'd move up for at the right price.

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
I've seen him mocked mostly in the top 15. Would be a nice defensive addition.

K'Lavon Chaisson, DL/LB LSU
Another player who is usually mocked in the top 15.

Xavier McKinney, S Alabama
Need, plus fit. Good odds. I think he'll be there, maybe at #26 as well.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
Could be there. Would be an interesting pick.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Based on rankings, he could be there. But, I think he goes closer to top 10 with so many qb needy teams.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Great fit, but an area of relative strength for Miami.

Austin Jackson LT, USC
A bit of a reach, but if the top four are gone (likely), the Dolphins could take him.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
If Al Davis was still alive, he'd be a Raider at #12. Speed to burn and more possible if Miami drafts Tua.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Could be there at #26?
 
I suspect that if we get Tua at 5, they will do what it takes to ensure an OT. Especially if 3 of them go top 11-12ish.

San Fran at 13 could be a great spot to trade up to.

Cowboys at 17 are taking a defensive player at 17, outside of that hard to know what anyone ahead of us is thinking.

Im praying Arizona goes defense as well.

Conklin going to Cleveland helps a little there.

Tampa and NYJ scream OT to me right now.
 
Back to football. Thanks, op.

The 2nd first rounder can go many ways. I'm happy with an OT or edge rusher if the right one falls. If they go QB with the first pick, I want them to package #26 plus whatever else they can negotiate to move up to #7 (Carolina) to grab Isaiah Simmons if he's available.

Indianapolis will likely go QB at #6. Carolina is rebuilding and should be open to acquiring picks if they're gonna do their best Dolphins rebuild impersonation. :)
 
The Ghost said:
I suspect that if we get Tua at 5, they will do what it takes to ensure an OT. Especially if 3 of them go top 11-12ish.

San Fran at 13 could be a great spot to trade up to.

Cowboys at 17 are taking a defensive player at 17, outside of that hard to know what anyone ahead of us is thinking.

Im praying Arizona goes defense as well.

Conklin going to Cleveland helps a little there.

Tampa and NYJ scream OT to me right now.
Ideally, I think the pick would be an offensive tackle as well. If Miami doesn't have to trade up for a quarterback, I could definitely see them moving up for a tackle with pick #18. Tua plus Thomas would be a great start.
 
finomenal said:
Back to football. Thanks, op.

The 2nd first rounder can go many ways. I'm happy with an OT or edge rusher if the right one falls. If they go QB with the first pick, I want them to package #26 plus whatever else they can negotiate to move up to #7 (Carolina) to grab Isaiah Simmons if he's available.

Indianapolis will likely go QB at #6. Carolina is rebuilding and should be open to acquiring picks if they're gonna do their best Dolphins rebuild impersonation. :)
I would love to get Simmons or Brown. I wonder if that's part of the reason Miami brought in Love.

Perhaps Love is a trade up option after taking Simmons or Brown? Doesn't seem likely, but thought I'd throw that out there.
 
If Thomas doesn't fall, I'd probably just draft Reagor or Jefferson and look up OT at 26. I don't particularly like any of the defensive players projected in that range (save for CJ Henderson, but I think he goes earlier, and Miami probably waits on CB). Don't go for a lesser talent for the sake of addressing need.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
If Thomas doesn't fall, I'd probably just draft Reagor or Jefferson and look up OT at 26. I don't particularly like any of the defensive players projected in that range (save for CJ Henderson, but I think he goes earlier, and Miami probably waits on CB). Don't go for a lesser talent for the sake of addressing need.
I'm a huge fan of Jefferson. Agree with you on Henderson. Honestly, despite signing Jones I'd strongly consider Henderson if he drops to #18. Don't see that happening, though.
 
