TC Practice Tweets 8/24 HERE!!!!!!

Loco here.This is the last week of camp with Friday being the last of four practices open to the public. We've gotten past the crucial dress rehearsal PS2 and are now in cut-down mode with us today needing to cut down to 80. While training camp is great and serves as a lift to extract us from the canal of offseason boredom we're taking on fuel while we plot a course through the remaining preseason tributary and then on September 12th we blast into the open sea of the 2021 regular season. Fire up the Buffett, get some Captain in ya' and soak up the practice tweets that we'll work hard to get you. Don't forget to like the tweets. We should see PW return to live practice and hopefully others as well.Ahoy me harties!