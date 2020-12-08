TE Greg Baty Miami Dolphins (1988 -1994) interview

Greg Baty — Pro Players Business Network Listen to former NFL TE Greg Baty talk about How he choose to attend Sandford and memories of playing there Memories of playing with future HOF QB John Elway in college Draft day memories and getting that call from the New England Patriots Memo

Was surfing the net and found this interview with Baty from 2018. May be too long for some ( 41 minutes). The old timers like me will remember him. Some may find it interesting. I liked the part were he talked about being a player rep during the NFL strike. Said if he had to do it all over again he would not have taking the player rep job. It was a no win for him. I remember the strike, replacement players and the bitterness that followed between all who were involved. LOL CRAZY NFL TIMES.