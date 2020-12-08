TE Greg Baty Miami Dolphins (1988 -1994) interview

Was surfing the net and found this interview with Baty from 2018. May be too long for some ( 41 minutes). The old timers like me will remember him. Some may find it interesting. I liked the part were he talked about being a player rep during the NFL strike. Said if he had to do it all over again he would not have taking the player rep job. It was a no win for him. I remember the strike, replacement players and the bitterness that followed between all who were involved. LOL CRAZY NFL TIMES. :NUTS::NUTS::NUTS:

Greg Baty — Pro Players Business Network

I definitely remember him. He was a Dolphins during an interesting part of the franchise’s history.

His first year with the team, in ‘88, was the rock bottom of the Marino/Shula years, but the rebuild began the following year. By 1990, the team was contending in the AFC, and in 1992 they got to the championship game again for the first time since ‘85. And Baty’s final year was 1994, i.e. Marino’s last best chance to get to another Super Bowl that ended in San Diego in January.
 
