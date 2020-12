Does the RB impact the game like Kamara or McCaffrey would?

Or is he a Zeke bellcow type of 90's back?



Kamara or McC or even Cook type of backs would be huge moving forward for this team.



If it's a Kamara/McC vs Kittle/Kelce type of debate, then it's a hard one to answer.



Cause either position/talent is a coverage issue for the defense.



Guys like Kamara, McC, Cook etc aren't the reason why their team hasn't made the playoffs. Tons of factors go into that equation.



Kittle wouldn't of sniffed the SB if it wasn't for the run game/defense chipping in. Kelce wouldn't of been there if it wasn't for Mahomes and Reid etc...