Team building approach

For the last two years, I have consistently argued that the Grier/Dolphins approach to free agency was based upon a couple of set ideas: namely that 1) We were not actually ready to compete and that the players we were signing would not still be with us when we were ready to make a run, and 2) the contracts that we were handing out were deliberately inflated to obtain players who we could easily dismiss when the team was deeper. Every time that Dave Hyde complained about the over-payments, I had to laugh... but I digress. I think I was right about the plan, but it is true that these results could have been accidental. If so, then great, but we have arrived at the point that I described two years ago. Most of the players are gone; they helped us survive; and we have a clean cap and a very young team. I think this was by design.



But now we have a new paradigm-- we are pretty good, and we can complete, and we may want to look at a different type of Free Agent now. But do we want to change our approach?



I think this will bear watching. Will Grier and the boys look to sign younger players for longer amounts of time... or will we stick to the model of bringing in mostly players who are merely two-year patches? I'd say that we need to take a long look at the first couple of contracts that happen when free agency begins. If we hand out a couple of inflated number contracts that actually are designed to be easy to terminate after two years, then I think we'll have our answer. (For instance, the contract that Amari Cooper signed with the Cowboys was a high dollar, but severable contract with little cap pain. It was announced as a 5 year/100-million-dollar contract, but Amari got 40M over two years and the Cowboys will now cut him with only 6M in dead cap. He didn't get anywhere near 100M, despite the press).



Now, it we sign a Chris Godwin type, we won't get away with that. He's 26 and his agent is going to be looking for at least 3 years of guarantees and most likely, a ton of signing bonus dollars as well. The younger Offensive Linemen will likely require the same sort of contracts...



What I guess I am getting at, is this market isn't JUST about signing the (so-called) best players, it is also about sticking to a plan of HOW one uses free agency. I've seen so many posters treat FA as sort of an expensive lark in a candy store. I want this and this and that... and two of those... and...



And it just aint so. A smart front office sticks to a plan, just as it does on draft day... patience Francis. Yes, you can go all-in and blow your cap to Hell or roll the dice on one big season like the Bucs did, but I'm not sure that a young team with a developing QB makes that choice. Indeed, I'm reasonably sure that you don't make that choice... and I think I heard some of that in the McD/Grier interview where they specifically said that it wasn't wise to run in and spend all your money. Yes, I think we'll take a more measured response to FA than some think.



Yes, I think we may sign five or six players, but the trick will be in the signing of five or six players to non-encumbering contracts, and if we do this... I will be extremely pleased-- even if much of the board is nonplussed by some of our signings.