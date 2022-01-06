 Team issues/problems in order - | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Team issues/problems in order -

CTPhin

CTPhin

The biggest issues for the team, to me, in order of how big a problem they are -
1) Offensive Line and OL Coaching
2) The rest of the Offensive coaching staff
3) Coaching overall - most of Def side is ok, but they played scared in big games (or is that the head coach)
4) GM
5) RB
6) WR
7) QB? I still think Tua can be the answer (see top 6), would not go crazy replacing him
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I think all three tie into a need to replace Flores with someone who can bring in an actually competent staff. Should we lose this weekend, we may see that come to pass though of course, no Phins fan will root for anything other than a Phins win. Should Harbaugh be the selection he will probably be given full control which then potentially fixes the rest...
 
1

1972forever

superphin said:
The biggest issue is Chris Grier.

He drafted this OL
He hired the coach who hired the OL coach
He hired the HC
He selected the HB, WR, QB.
The biggest issue is Ross. He hired Grier who then hired Flores and the rest of what you mentioned occurred from there.
Until Ross gets lucky enough to actually hire the right individual to run the football team, mediocrity will likely continue to be the norm in South Florida.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

CTPhin said:
The biggest issues for the team, to me, in order of how big a problem they are -
1) Offensive Line and OL Coaching
2) The rest of the Offensive coaching staff
3) Coaching overall - most of Def side is ok, but they played scared in big games (or is that the head coach)
4) GM
5) RB
6) WR
7) QB? I still think Tua can be the answer (see top 6), would not go crazy replacing him
I know you placed no limits on the issues/problems, but I will. Grier/Flo are going NOWHERE. They are circumstances. A digression to Colin Powell . . . every goal faces circumstances - those things which are problematic, but can't be changed.

I'll focus on those things that CAN be changed - by tiers

Tier 1 - a one problem tier - OL
Tier 2 - a WR who can get separation, Feature RB,
Tier 3 - MLB, TE (no idea if Long is that guy or not), pass rush
 
