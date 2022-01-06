Team issues/problems in order

The biggest issues for the team, to me, in order of how big a problem they are -
1) Offensive Line and OL Coaching
2) The rest of the Offensive coaching staff
3) Coaching overall - most of Def side is ok, but they played scared in big games (or is that the head coach)
4) GM
5) RB
6) WR
7) QB? I still think Tua can be the answer (see top 6), would not go crazy replacing him
