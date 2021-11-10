Team lacks on field leadership

Amongst other things I believe this team has lost too much on field leadership from last year.



We’ve lost 5 team captains and replaced them with 1.



The captains we lost from last year:



Fitz, Karrass, McCain, KVN and Frazier. 2 on offence and defence and 1 ST.



Replaced those 5 with McCourtny.



I find it really strange that Tua isn’t a team captain. He’s the starting QB, majorly of starting QBs are team captains including Trevor Lawrence and Jalean Hurts. So no excuses it’s weird and maybe a cause for concern, time will tell. Strange that we seemed to line up incorrectly more often with Tua compared to JB.



Where are the other Veterans? Parker, Wilson, Baker, Wilkins?



Last year we had 8 team captains this year we only have 5.



On offence only 1 starter is a Captain. Davis whilst Hollins is a predominant ST player. What a mess