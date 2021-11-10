 Team lacks on field leadership | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Team lacks on field leadership

phin1984!

Amongst other things I believe this team has lost too much on field leadership from last year.

We’ve lost 5 team captains and replaced them with 1.

The captains we lost from last year:

Fitz, Karrass, McCain, KVN and Frazier. 2 on offence and defence and 1 ST.

Replaced those 5 with McCourtny.

I find it really strange that Tua isn’t a team captain. He’s the starting QB, majorly of starting QBs are team captains including Trevor Lawrence and Jalean Hurts. So no excuses it’s weird and maybe a cause for concern, time will tell. Strange that we seemed to line up incorrectly more often with Tua compared to JB.

Where are the other Veterans? Parker, Wilson, Baker, Wilkins?

Last year we had 8 team captains this year we only have 5.

On offence only 1 starter is a Captain. Davis whilst Hollins is a predominant ST player. What a mess
 
Yup I made a post about this a couple weeks ago. I’d be comfortable betting my life savings that this is the worst collections of captains on any nfl team in history. They are that embarrassingly bad, I think it’s a fairly safe bet without knowing any other teams captains.
 
Meh...the captain-ships were voted on by players and a potential captain had to put his name in to get votes...maybe they should change how they go about doing captains?

Aside from that, absolutely. The "leadership" on this team is grossly lacking...owner on down. One of the problems with being a leader on the team is, you have to play well (IMO). You have to standout as excellent to be able to effectively lead. We don't have many of those.
 
The Ghost

In fairness, captains are voted on by the players.

The bigger issue I have is that Bobby McCain and Jesse Davis lasted on the roster as long as they did (and still do).

Davis and McCain are two of the reasons Gase was fired.

Our next staff needs to consult FH before making any decisions. We will surely provide a list of players who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our roster.
 
