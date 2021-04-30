 Teams attempting to trade up with Jets tonight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Teams attempting to trade up with Jets tonight

i think thats good for us (if you are thinking JAVONTE which i am). doubt anyone trading up for a rb but thats just me. i am thinking the secondary players (campbell, holland, moerhig, etc.) or the edges that didnt go (ojulari, basham, etc.)

still need to avoid falcons though. you would think jets and falcons would go defense as they have major needs there but they could both easily take RB

sweating this one out.

actually knowing the dolphins they will have javonte sitting in their laps and then pass on him for an olineman.
 
Here is the list of consensus top 32 still on the board, from PFF, Drafttek, PFN, CBS, Draft Network:

1. Jeremiah Owusu LB
2. Rondale Moore WR
3. Wyatt Davis OG
4. Trevon Moehrig S
5. Azeez Ojulari EDGE
6. Christian Barmore DT
 
Tupac Shakur said:
i think thats good for us (if you are thinking JAVONTE which i am). doubt anyone trading up for a rb but thats just me. i am thinking the secondary players (campbell, holland, moerhig, etc.) or the edges that didnt go (ojulari, basham, etc.)

still need to avoid falcons though. you would think jets and falcons would go defense as they have major needs there but they could both easily take RB

sweating this one out.

actually knowing the dolphins they will have javonte sitting in their laps and then pass on him for an olineman.
Be prepared.
 
if teven jenkins is there, that is likely the pick.

he was mocked to us at #18 in several places.
 
Guys if we miss Williams... and it means we get Kenneth Gainwell id actually prefer that.

If you havnt seen Gainwells highlights please go watch them... my God he may be my favorite RB in the draft, it was Williams but now I think I want Gainwell. He is a runningback but also a WR, hes crazy good. Might be the best pass catching RB prospect I've ever seen
 
