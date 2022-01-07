 Teams we play next season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Teams we play next season

Away

Jets/Buffalo/New England
Baltimore
Chicago
Cincinnati
Detroit
San Fransisco
Loser of Raiders/Chargers this week

Home

Jets/Buffalo/New England
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Green Bay
Minnesota
Texans
 
Minus Green Bay the home schedule would look good for us.

Away isn't horrible but has some presumably tough games.
 
The Cincy game will be interesting. Hopefully the QBs will be healthy and playing this time
 
