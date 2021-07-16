 Ted Ginn, Jr. retires | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ted Ginn, Jr. retires

For all the grief the guy got…probably the second most unjustly vilified Dolphin I can think of…he had himself a heck of a career.

There are only THREE players from that entire draft class who lasted longer than he did. One is a future Hall of Famer, one is a kicker, and one is a career backup.

God speed, Ted Ginn. You and your family have a fantastic retirement.
 
Good career and a decent player.

He seemed to improve and find his niche when he left Miami.
 
1

The only player selected in the first round of the 2007 draft which is still in the league is Adrian Peterson. While Ginn was certainly not a popular pick at the time and he was never a star player in the NFL. His skill set allowed him to remain in the game far longer than those players drafted in 2007 who had more ability but not the same longevity.
 
VBCheeseGrater said:
Pretty impressive he hung around in the league so long.

With 2 return TDs in a game vs the stinkin' Jets, he will always be a part of Dolphins lore.
When you have natural speed like that you’ll continue to get chances, and he actually did improve as a receiver throughout his career. Sure, he didn’t ever live up to the billing as a number one receiver, but he carved out a niche with his abilities and was a solid role player on some playoff teams. I’m happy for him that he was able to make a career out of a disappointing start.
And there are certainly some plays of his that I’ll remember for a long time. The 2 TDs in the Meadowlands, of course, but also the first meeting with the Jets earlier that year. From midfield Henne play actions and drops back, launches it deep, and Tedd Ginn cradles it in stride well behind the defense foe the score. That was a play I had imagined and even talked about happening when we drafted Henne with Ginn already on the roster. To see it unfold right before my eyes was just all kinds of excitement. I was tingling! And to have it happen against the goddamn Jets? AND to have the corner he burned be none other than Darrell Revis? That was nothing short of delicious.
I will always remember that play in that game. Everything else is water under the bridge at this point.
 
I'll never forget where I was, and what I was doing when we selected Ginn over Quinn.
18 year old me threw quite the tantrum.
The only thing he really did for us was catch a bomb from Henne to beat the Jets, and return two kicks for td's to beat the Jets I believe. That alone was worth the #9 overall pick in that terrible draft. Outside of AP, Calvin, Revis. The real crime wasBeck in the 2nd.
 
Good Luck Ted. Happy Retirement. You had your moments and outlasted many.
 
The Goat said:
For all the grief the guy got…probably the second most unjustly vilified Dolphin I can think of…he had himself a heck of a career.

There are only THREE players from that entire draft class who lasted longer than he did. One is a future Hall of Famer, one is a kicker, and one is a career backup.

God speed, Ted Ginn. You and your family have a fantastic retirement.
Because he was amazing at ducking out of bounds. He was a solid #3 WR that we over drafted. That was a terrible draft class overall though.
 
People laughed when the Dolphins took him. The Ginn family joke. He was definitely a reach but ended up having a long solid career. He and the Dolphins will always have those games in '09 when he helped sweep a pretty good Jets team.
 
Notso said:
I'll never forget where I was, and what I was doing when we selected Ginn over Quinn.
18 year old me threw quite the tantrum.
The only thing he really did for us was catch a bomb from Henne to beat the Jets, and return two kicks for td's to beat the Jets I believe. That alone was worth the #9 overall pick in that terrible draft. Outside of AP, Calvin, Revis. The real crime wasBeck in the 2nd.
Totally. We were brainwashed into thinking Brady Quinn was going to be good and I hated the Ginn pick.
 
