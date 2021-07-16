Ted Ginn, Jr. retires

VBCheeseGrater said: Pretty impressive he hung around in the league so long.



With 2 return TDs in a game vs the stinkin' Jets, he will always be a part of Dolphins lore. Click to expand...

When you have natural speed like that you’ll continue to get chances, and he actually did improve as a receiver throughout his career. Sure, he didn’t ever live up to the billing as a number one receiver, but he carved out a niche with his abilities and was a solid role player on some playoff teams. I’m happy for him that he was able to make a career out of a disappointing start.And there are certainly some plays of his that I’ll remember for a long time. The 2 TDs in the Meadowlands, of course, but also the first meeting with the Jets earlier that year. From midfield Henne play actions and drops back, launches it deep, and Tedd Ginn cradles it in stride well behind the defense foe the score. That was a play I had imagined and even talked about happening when we drafted Henne with Ginn already on the roster. To see it unfold right before my eyes was just all kinds of excitement. I was tingling! And to have it happen against the goddamn Jets? AND to have the corner he burned be none other than Darrell Revis? That was nothing short of delicious.I will always remember that play in that game. Everything else is water under the bridge at this point.