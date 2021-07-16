Ted Ginn, Jr. retires

The Goat
For all the grief the guy got…probably the second most unjustly vilified Dolphin I can think of…he had himself a heck of a career.
There are only THREE players from that entire draft class who lasted longer than he did. One is a future Hall of Famer, one is a kicker, and one is a career backup.
God speed, Ted Ginn. You and your family have a fantastic retirement.
