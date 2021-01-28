 Terrence Marshall Jr. will be a great fit if we can draft him. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terrence Marshall Jr. will be a great fit if we can draft him.

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

rookie
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
3,979
Reaction score
120
Location
Orlando, Florida
Devonte Smith, and Chase and more likely about 3 or 4 receivers will be picked before him. If you are an LSU fan you will know that not only is he a big target but he will be a gem wherever he goes. If he is available with our third pick in the draft this will be a no trainer. Regardless if we pick Smith with the 3rd overall or not we should pull the trigger in the 2nd round if he is there.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
5,244
Reaction score
7,356
juniorseau55 said:
Devonte Smith, and Chase and more likely about 3 or 4 receivers will be picked before him. If you are an LSU fan you will know that not only is he a big target but he will be a gem wherever he goes. If he is available with our third pick in the draft this will be a no trainer. Regardless if we pick Smith with the 3rd overall or not we should pull the trigger in the 2nd round if he is there.
Click to expand...
I love Marshall... but he's a pure flanker. I think our need at slot is actually higher than it is for a flanker.

I think my targets (if we take two) would lean more towards Waddle and then Marshall.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
271
Reaction score
162
Feverdream said:
I love Marshall... but he's a pure flanker. I think our need at slot is actually higher than it is for a flanker.

I think my targets (if we take two) would lean more towards Waddle and then Marshall.
Click to expand...
Have we heard any info on Albert Wilson? If we are bringing him back, I think a quick slot guy would be a better choice in the later rounds.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
5,244
Reaction score
7,356
Greer17 said:
Have we heard any info on Albert Wilson? If we are bringing him back, I think a quick slot guy would be a better choice in the later rounds.
Click to expand...
He is only signed for one more year, and turns 29 before the season starts...

I'm fine with bringing him back as his salary is reasonable, but he's a short term player.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom