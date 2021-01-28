Terrence Marshall Jr. will be a great fit if we can draft him.

Devonte Smith, and Chase and more likely about 3 or 4 receivers will be picked before him. If you are an LSU fan you will know that not only is he a big target but he will be a gem wherever he goes. If he is available with our third pick in the draft this will be a no trainer. Regardless if we pick Smith with the 3rd overall or not we should pull the trigger in the 2nd round if he is there.