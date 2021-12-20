Terrible about Godwin

You do, but I also hated to see when the Bucs took Winston out for the year on a horse collar tackle that was immediately flagged the first time those teams met. May not have been a coincidence that happened the last time these teams met and in the next matchup 3 of TB's skill players leave the game injured in the first half. Godwin will still have a really good career. Winston may have lost his one shot to earn the helm with one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds.



What does suck the biggest for Godwin though is he took a team friendly one year deal with the idea that the salary cap increase would let him net a bigger deal this offseason, and of course the team wanted another go round with Brady. Guy could have had a huge payday last year but all the radio guys around here say there was an understanding that he'd be looking at getting a real big deal from them this year after last year's weirdness.