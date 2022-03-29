Terron Armstead Contract Details

Mach2 said:



Good job by Grier with the cap, allowing us to land a couple whales. Did anyone imagine the small cost this year? I realize it means paying more later, but the cap she be a risin...... Under 4m cap number this season. And get this....... We can move on after two years, should it be necessary, with no guarantees, and reasonable dead money.Thoughts???????

Notice how both the big deals (Hill and Armsread) are structured. You can tell they are covering so if Tua breaks out they can pay him. On both those deals the highest cap hit is next year which is the last of the real cheap years on Tua. After that it will be about 20-22 mil to pick up the 5th year on Tua then big pay day the year after if he breaks out.Next year will be tight cap wise, but if Tua breaks out we have the money (with cap going up) and can keep a good team around him. If Tua fails we have 2 1st next year to look for a QB with a team still ready to compete.