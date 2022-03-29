 Terron Armstead Contract Details | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Armstead Contract Details

Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Good job by Grier with the cap, allowing us to land a couple whales. Did anyone imagine the small cost this year? I realize it means paying more later, but the cap she be a risin...... Under 4m cap number this season. And get this....... We can move on after two years, should it be necessary, with no guarantees, and reasonable dead money.

Thoughts???????

Terron Armstead Contract Details, Salary Cap Charges, Bonus Money, and Contract History | Over The Cap

Terron Armstead contract and salary cap details, including signing bonus, guaranteed salary, dead money, roster bonuses, and contract history
overthecap.com
 
Considering his upside, this is a ridiculously cheap contract.

Yes, it could be a disaster if he goes down in preseason... but other than that, I cant see us regretting this... at all.
 
Notice how both the big deals (Hill and Armsread) are structured. You can tell they are covering so if Tua breaks out they can pay him. On both those deals the highest cap hit is next year which is the last of the real cheap years on Tua. After that it will be about 20-22 mil to pick up the 5th year on Tua then big pay day the year after if he breaks out.

Next year will be tight cap wise, but if Tua breaks out we have the money (with cap going up) and can keep a good team around him. If Tua fails we have 2 1st next year to look for a QB with a team still ready to compete.
 
