Terron Armstead Contract Details

Good job by Grier with the cap, allowing us to land a couple whales. Did anyone imagine the small cost this year? I realize it means paying more later, but the cap she be a risin...... Under 4m cap number this season. And get this....... We can move on after two years, should it be necessary, with no guarantees, and reasonable dead money.
Thoughts???????
