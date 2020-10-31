Texans help Miami with D-Lineman trade to Cowboys

dol-phan007

This may not seen like a big deal but it could be. The Texans may be on the beginning stages of a rebuild and may be trying to stockpile pics for the future. They say everyone is up for trade except Watson, Tunsil, Howard, and Watt.

The more players they get rid of now will help us with their 1st and 2nd round pics. Every player that they trade away will make them worse this year.

Trade Alert: Dallas Cowboys Acquire D-Lineman From Houston Texans

ANUFan

Every little bit helps.
But it's unfortunate for a team that's supposedly having a fire sale.
There hasn't been that much fire?
 
dol-phan007

I will be happy with a top 10 pick. Beyond excited about a top 5 pick. But if we somehow could get to the #3 pick, we could trade back for a sh*t load of pics. I know that it is wishful thinking but imagine what that would do for the franchise.
 
Ozfin

Tell them to trade Watson to any body outside of AFC East.
Do wonders for us then.
Hello to a possible top 3 pick
 
