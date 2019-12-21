Texans vs. Buccaneers

ANUFan said: Dear lord please stay away from Jamis Winston in the offseason.

That dude has some serious accurarcy problems!

Guys playing with a broken hand and without their top three receivers tend to show some accuracy problems. Nevertheless he does have some issues but the Bucs should find a way to make that workout. They've pretty much won a single game due to defense this year and every other time it's been him willing them to massive points. The only thing that stops Winston is Winston, but even when he commits 4 turnovers he's still good for enough points to win. This is one a team that hasn't given him a reliable defense or running game his entire career and he is pretty much always being asked to single handedly win games, which results in mistakes with a QB who is a gunslinger and has a hero complex.