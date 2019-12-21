Texans vs. Buccaneers

Dear lord please stay away from Jamis Winston in the offseason.
That dude has some serious accurarcy problems!
Yikes!
 
Dear lord please stay away from Jamis Winston in the offseason.
That dude has some serious accurarcy problems!
Yikes!
Guys playing with a broken hand and without their top three receivers tend to show some accuracy problems. Nevertheless he does have some issues but the Bucs should find a way to make that workout. They've pretty much won a single game due to defense this year and every other time it's been him willing them to massive points. The only thing that stops Winston is Winston, but even when he commits 4 turnovers he's still good for enough points to win. This is one a team that hasn't given him a reliable defense or running game his entire career and he is pretty much always being asked to single handedly win games, which results in mistakes with a QB who is a gunslinger and has a hero complex.
 
Guys playing with a broken hand and without their top three receivers tend to show some accuracy problems. Nevertheless he does have some issues but the Bucs should find a way to make that workout. They've pretty much won a single game due to defense this year and every other time it's been him willing them to massive points. The only thing that stops Winston is Winston, but even when he commits 4 turnovers he's still good for enough points to win. This is one a team that hasn't given him a reliable defense or running game his entire career and he is pretty much always being asked to single handedly win games, which results in mistakes with a QB who is a gunslinger and has a hero complex.
You make it sound like prior to that he was an accurate passer.
The guy has always been inaccurate and makes some of the worst decisions from the pocket as a QB.

He's a very very risky thrower. You can't expect your team to survive with a QB averaging 4 T/Os a game.
 
You make it sound like prior to that he was an accurate passer.
The guy has always been inaccurate and makes some of the worst decisions from the pocket as a QB.

He's a very very risky thrower. You can't expect your team to survive with a QB averaging 4 T/Os a game.
Of course not but you posted about him being an inaccurate passer in a thread you titled for the game being played today.

There's a lot of things you can't expect to win with that have happened in Tampa in his tenure there. Regardless Winston may very well win today, like he has the last 4 weeks, over a contending, dangerous opponent, despite the turnovers.

You can win if you score more points than the other team, and I think Winston can do that.
 
