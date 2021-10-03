Thank G*d for my NY Yankees!!!

Wishing that the tradition and winning ways would rub off on my absolute #1 favorite team in existence, the Dolphins, it just never seems to come to fruition. Don't tell me about salary cap B.S. it's the culture that IS THE YANKEES that the Dolphins lack and have never captured. They came close in the wee early years of the 1970's but since then it's been one way traffic. And yes I have to deal with the NY Knicks & NY Rangers as well so I know plenty of disappointment. But honestly the Dolphins hurt me the most and I am most disappointed in them.