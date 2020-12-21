 Thank You letter to Gase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank You letter to Gase

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
497
Reaction score
604
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
Dear Adam,
On behalf of Dolphins nation, I like to extend our appreciation for job well done.

You set back the Jets for years. Exposed the dysfunctional Jets management, makes all the free agents shy away from the team. More over, making all the halfway decent players on the team planning their exit.

Last but not least, as a parting gift, you decided to win a game against the Rams. Handing Lawrence to the Jags. Putting the Jets in forever purgatory.

I know you will have a difficult time landing another HC job in NFL. But please don't give up hope, you can always ask your bff Manning write you an endorsement letter and offer your service as an OC to the league, preferable Bills or Pats.

Best of luck on your job search.

Best regards
Dolphins Nation
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
33,716
Reaction score
34,212
Location
And I'm wasted and I can't find my way home
and thank you for not eating all the tacos!

 
