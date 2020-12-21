Thank You letter to Gase

Dear Adam,

On behalf of Dolphins nation, I like to extend our appreciation for job well done.



You set back the Jets for years. Exposed the dysfunctional Jets management, makes all the free agents shy away from the team. More over, making all the halfway decent players on the team planning their exit.



Last but not least, as a parting gift, you decided to win a game against the Rams. Handing Lawrence to the Jags. Putting the Jets in forever purgatory.



I know you will have a difficult time landing another HC job in NFL. But please don't give up hope, you can always ask your bff Manning write you an endorsement letter and offer your service as an OC to the league, preferable Bills or Pats.



Best of luck on your job search.



Best regards

Dolphins Nation