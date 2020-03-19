Thank you Miami

I'd just like to thank The Fins (and NFL in general) for the entertainment that comes with the sport, it's been hugely needed.
I ended last week with my youngest brother contracting coronavirus and there being nothing to distract me, sport especially. Needless panic started setting in. I end this week with my bro doing much better and the Fins going to town on FA and bringing in Jones, Van noy, Howard etc... It's been fun!
Also Respect to Bill o Brien for that Hopkins trade which was so insane it made me forget reality for 24hour
Glad your brother wasn't seriously ill!

Yes, all this Dolphins stuff is very welcome right now!
 
