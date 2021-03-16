 Thanks Fins... last thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thanks Fins... last thoughts

Heading over to a Buffalo Bills forum now, pretty excited about that. You guys have a good team and I hope you do well in all games not VS the bills!

one thing I’ve noticed is that this draft is going to make or break you guys for a few years. The way it’s headed (chase, smith, Waddle, ND LB being top targets) could be quite cancerous to a cogent team atmosphere, with the two Bama guys coming out saying they prefer Mac, Chase having the mentality of an OBJ, and ND line backers being notoriously underperformers, I hope the team stays away from some of that. If the Bills don’t win the AFC I’m hoping it’s Miami.
You’ve all been more than kind (mostly) toward my cousin and I know Miami will always have a place in all of our hearts.

thanks to the mods here, and to the great fans!
 
Well, I mean I stopped caring about the NFL for a long time before Matt signed with Miami. I always loved Marino, and always wanted Buffalo to win after 4 straight losses, so I’ve had justifications on both teams. It’s not like he’s playing for New England 😂
 
Go choke down some beef on weck. At least you can witness complete sentences in this forum
 
Throwing an awful lot of shade with those draft player assessments...adios!
 
Those notes on the players in this draft are... beyond awful. Do your research. Watch the players. Saying "Player X is doomed because School Y produces Z result"

And the bama players criticisms can't even be followed.
 
Take care Matt. You 🤡
 
