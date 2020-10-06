That final supposed 1st down conversion...

Though I think Miami scoring another TD, then a 2nd straight 2 point conversion would have been very tough, how does this end up giving the Seahawks a 1st?

FB_IMG_1602009631223.jpg

Did I miss something?
 
When I 1st saw Miami stop them short, I jumped up excited, and thought we stopped them, then talking on the phone, when it was reviewed, I thought Carroll was challenging a 4th and 1 not us challenging it not being a 1st...I was wondering if anyone even had an idea why that happened.
 
HarryBagpipe said:
was it a camera angle issue?.....it obviously looked short but never heard any controversy about it after the game
No idea why they gave them a 1st, then after reviewing it, still could not overturn after that measuring.
 
hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,016
Reaction score
16,040
Location
richmond va
Same reason the clock only burned 1 second prior to the 2 minute warning in the eagles and 9ers game despite it not being a clean initial recovery on the onside kick. Saving the 9ers a time-out in the process with the 2 minute stoppage literally one second later after 1st down.

Well that one was definitely crooked. This one might be a camera angle or it could be crooked as well. Looked short to me but I don’t think it would have mattered anyways.
 
Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
1,966
Reaction score
1,204
Location
Ottawa, Canada
I could be wrong, but I think the final link on the chain is the 10 yard marker, not the stick. If it's the stick...sheesh, it looks even worse than it did on my t.v. But here's the other thing, apparently if you go back to the first down where the ball was scrimmaged and mark forward 10 yards, that ball spot is not 10 yards from where they scrimmaged. On replay, I think that's what they should be including in their analysis. Not just is the spot correct but does the spot actually look 10 yards passed where that set of downs started.

Officiating in that game did no favours to the Dolphins. I don't believe Seattle got a single penalty that was assessed. Not one.
 
hoops said:
They wouldn’t overturn that no matter what we did. Not challenging the illegal forward pass for being over the los was a joke.
I agree. If that is in fact the rule (any part of your body behind line) it was a slam dunk win. You needed to move the chains and get some offensive momentum there. I have no idea why they did not challenge, especially since it meant punting.
 
the angle of the dangle is directionally proportional to the...oh i digress, they fudged it to screw the pooch and the k9 was us
 
Andyman said:
I could be wrong, but I think the final link on the chain is the 10 yard marker, not the stick. If it's the stick...sheesh, it looks even worse than it did on my t.v. But here's the other thing, apparently if you go back to the first down where the ball was scrimmaged and mark forward 10 yards, that ball spot is not 10 yards from where they scrimmaged. On replay, I think that's what they should be including in their analysis. Not just is the spot correct but does the spot actually look 10 yards passed where that set of downs started.

Officiating in that game did no favours to the Dolphins. I don't believe Seattle got a single penalty that was assessed. Not one.
As far as I have always known it, it is always the sticks...That why you always hear the commentators talking about how far the tip of the ball is from the stick.
 
This is starting to get somewhat serious with the Refs as far as possible hugely game changing calls, it starting rediculous.

In the Patiots game, where Gesicki was mugged, allowing the Patriots to INT the ball (Even the Ref in the booth with the commentators of the game admitted that was a terrible non-call), and now this.

Refs need to stop making such horrible mistakes, or need to be replaced with people that have better eyesight, judgement, and knowledge of the rules.
 
