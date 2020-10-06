That final supposed 1st down conversion...

tay0365 said:



Did I miss something? Though I think Miami scoring another TD, then a 2nd straight 2 point conversion would have been very tough, how does this end up giving the Seahawks a 1st?Did I miss something? Click to expand...

I could be wrong, but I think the final link on the chain is the 10 yard marker, not the stick. If it's the stick...sheesh, it looks even worse than it did on my t.v. But here's the other thing, apparently if you go back to the first down where the ball was scrimmaged and mark forward 10 yards, that ball spot is not 10 yards from where they scrimmaged. On replay, I think that's what they should be including in their analysis. Not just is the spot correct but does the spot actually look 10 yards passed where that set of downs started.Officiating in that game did no favours to the Dolphins. I don't believe Seattle got a single penalty that was assessed. Not one.