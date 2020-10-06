That final supposed 1st down conversion...

No idea why they gave them a 1st, then after reviewing it, still could not overturn after that measuring.was it a camera angle issue?.....it obviously looked short but never heard any controversy about it after the game
I could be wrong, but I think the final link on the chain is the 10 yard marker, not the stick. If it's the stick...sheesh, it looks even worse than it did on my t.v. But here's the other thing, apparently if you go back to the first down where the ball was scrimmaged and mark forward 10 yards, that ball spot is not 10 yards from where they scrimmaged. On replay, I think that's what they should be including in their analysis. Not just is the spot correct but does the spot actually look 10 yards passed where that set of downs started.Though I think Miami scoring another TD, then a 2nd straight 2 point conversion would have been very tough, how does this end up giving the Seahawks a 1st?
Did I miss something?
I agree. If that is in fact the rule (any part of your body behind line) it was a slam dunk win. You needed to move the chains and get some offensive momentum there. I have no idea why they did not challenge, especially since it meant punting.They wouldn’t overturn that no matter what we did. Not challenging the illegal forward pass for being over the los was a joke.
As far as I have always known it, it is always the sticks...That why you always hear the commentators talking about how far the tip of the ball is from the stick.I could be wrong, but I think the final link on the chain is the 10 yard marker, not the stick. If it's the stick...sheesh, it looks even worse than it did on my t.v. But here's the other thing, apparently if you go back to the first down where the ball was scrimmaged and mark forward 10 yards, that ball spot is not 10 yards from where they scrimmaged. On replay, I think that's what they should be including in their analysis. Not just is the spot correct but does the spot actually look 10 yards passed where that set of downs started.
Officiating in that game did no favours to the Dolphins. I don't believe Seattle got a single penalty that was assessed. Not one.