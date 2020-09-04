The 1st Rounders

AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
3,677
insider.espn.com

Rookie starters? How all 32 first-round picks stack up through training camp

Our reporters have watched every rookie from April's draft. Which picks have impressed, and which have struggled to adapt to the NFL?
insider.espn.com insider.espn.com


5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa looks healthy and mobile 10 months after a devastating hip injury, and he has flashed highlight plays during practices. Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to be the Week 1 starter due to his comfort in offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's scheme, but Tagovailoa has been getting more reps than Josh Rosen in the battle to be the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback. (Rosen could be traded soon.) Still, the team could be conservative early with having him active on game days. Tagovailoa hasn't looked like the second-coming of Dan Marino yet, but teammates can't stop raving about him.

"First of all with Tua, he's got a great arm. That's evident to everyone immediately. He's also a great teammate," tight end Durham Smythe said. "He's one of the guys already. He fits in great, smart guy and can make all of the throws. What jumps out at you immediately is he can put the ball anywhere he wants." -- Cameron Wolfe

18. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins
It was early in camp when Jackson took control of the Dolphins' starting left tackle role, and he hasn't done anything to give it back. Jackson isn't perfect out there -- he could still gain some strength and experience -- but he is certainly the team's best option. Jackson is one of two or three rookie offensive linemen who could start for Miami this season.

"This is a talented kid -- tough, he's smart and he's improving every day. He's getting better," coach Brian Flores said. "He works at it. He's doing extra in the meetings, doing extra on the field in practice. It's important to him." -- Cameron Wolfe

30. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
Igbinoghene has been arguably the most impressive Dolphins rookie so far, and the moment hasn't been too big for him as he has been pressed into a larger role with Xavien Howard missing the first month of camp. When Howard returns, Igbinoghene will likely slide into the No. 3 cornerback role playing more nickelback, but he has shown that he can play both inside and outside. He's not scared of matching up with Miami wideouts DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

"It's crazy that he's only 20 years old," cornerback Nik Needham said. "The dude's physically gifted, for sure -- 205 [pounds], runs a 4.3 [40-yard dash] -- so I'm in awe of him as well. I'm like, 'Damn, that's crazy.'" -- Cameron Wolfe
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
3,677
Obviously it's early, but this draft looks to be one of the better ones the Dolphins have had as a franchise.

Jackson turned 21 on August 8th, Noah not until Novemeber 27th. Can't wait to see old man Tua carving up defenses.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
547
Reaction score
1,118
Age
31
Location
New York
I felt that we had a solid 1st round. Jackson and Igbinoghene had another year of eligibility, so they are quite young. I think it does a lot for young players to get into NFL programs at 20. I am looking forward to seeing our rookies play this year. It will be fun to watch Tua play when his time finally comes.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
3,677
www.fieldgulls.com

Seahawks started off draft by going old again

It was just a week ago that I took a look at how the Seattle Seahawks had selected four of the forty oldest players in the 2019 NFL Draft and wondered if the team might do so again in 2020. With...
www.fieldgulls.com www.fieldgulls.com

2020 1st Rounders by Age:
PlayerDate of BirthAge
Damon Arnette9/2/199623
Joe Burrow12/10/199623
Jeff Gladney12/12/199623
Javon Kinlaw10/3/199722
Jordyn Brooks10/21/199722
Tua Tagovailoa3/2/199822
Justin Herbert3/10/199822
Brandon Aiyuk3/17/199822
Derrick Brown4/15/199822
Isaiah Simmons7/26/199821
A.J. Terrell9/23/199821
C.J. Henderson9/30/199821
Jordan Love11/2/199821
Kenneth Murray11/16/199821
Jalen Reagor1/1/199921
Justin Jefferson1/16/199921
Andrew Thomas1/22/199921
Henry Ruggs1/24/199921
Tristan Wirfs1/24/199921
Jeff Okudah2/2/199921
Isaiah Wilson2/12/199921
CeeDee Lamb4/8/199921
Clyde Edwards-Helaire4/11/199921
Chase Young4/14/199921
Jerry Jeudy4/14/199921
Mekhi Becton4/18/199921
Jedrick Wills5/17/199920
Cesar Ruiz6/14/199920
K'Lavon Chaisson7/25/199920
Austin Jackson8/11/199920
Patrick Queen8/13/199920
Noah Igbinoghene11/17/199920
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,923
Reaction score
8,008
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,659
Reaction score
981
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Granted we had a lot of picks, but ....
If those three just mentioned are ballers, and the goal is to get 4 starters out of every draft, well, that's three.
We know Breida is going to contribute, and the long snapper I bet becomes a fixture. One other guy becomes a starter, just one, this draft is gold.
Beyond that, ...platinum. We just have to wait and see. I am hearing the safety from Texas is going to be a starter once he's up to speed, and we know Davis will contribute. Then if either Hunt or Kindley start...wow.
Then start drooling about next year's haul. 7 picks in the first four rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom