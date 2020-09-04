The 1st Rounders

Granted we had a lot of picks, but ....

If those three just mentioned are ballers, and the goal is to get 4 starters out of every draft, well, that's three.

We know Breida is going to contribute, and the long snapper I bet becomes a fixture. One other guy becomes a starter, just one, this draft is gold.

Beyond that, ...platinum. We just have to wait and see. I am hearing the safety from Texas is going to be a starter once he's up to speed, and we know Davis will contribute. Then if either Hunt or Kindley start...wow.

Then start drooling about next year's haul. 7 picks in the first four rounds.