The 1st Rounders

AdamD13
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2009
- Messages
- 4,863
- Reaction score
- 3,677
Rookie starters? How all 32 first-round picks stack up through training camp
Our reporters have watched every rookie from April's draft. Which picks have impressed, and which have struggled to adapt to the NFL?
insider.espn.com
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa looks healthy and mobile 10 months after a devastating hip injury, and he has flashed highlight plays during practices. Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to be the Week 1 starter due to his comfort in offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's scheme, but Tagovailoa has been getting more reps than Josh Rosen in the battle to be the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback. (Rosen could be traded soon.) Still, the team could be conservative early with having him active on game days. Tagovailoa hasn't looked like the second-coming of Dan Marino yet, but teammates can't stop raving about him.
"First of all with Tua, he's got a great arm. That's evident to everyone immediately. He's also a great teammate," tight end Durham Smythe said. "He's one of the guys already. He fits in great, smart guy and can make all of the throws. What jumps out at you immediately is he can put the ball anywhere he wants." -- Cameron Wolfe
18. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins
It was early in camp when Jackson took control of the Dolphins' starting left tackle role, and he hasn't done anything to give it back. Jackson isn't perfect out there -- he could still gain some strength and experience -- but he is certainly the team's best option. Jackson is one of two or three rookie offensive linemen who could start for Miami this season.
"This is a talented kid -- tough, he's smart and he's improving every day. He's getting better," coach Brian Flores said. "He works at it. He's doing extra in the meetings, doing extra on the field in practice. It's important to him." -- Cameron Wolfe
30. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
Igbinoghene has been arguably the most impressive Dolphins rookie so far, and the moment hasn't been too big for him as he has been pressed into a larger role with Xavien Howard missing the first month of camp. When Howard returns, Igbinoghene will likely slide into the No. 3 cornerback role playing more nickelback, but he has shown that he can play both inside and outside. He's not scared of matching up with Miami wideouts DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.
"It's crazy that he's only 20 years old," cornerback Nik Needham said. "The dude's physically gifted, for sure -- 205 [pounds], runs a 4.3 [40-yard dash] -- so I'm in awe of him as well. I'm like, 'Damn, that's crazy.'" -- Cameron Wolfe