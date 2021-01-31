The 2020 Site Awards Winners ***

fishfanmiami
Move over rover
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Great participation this year and after one week of voting the winners have been declared for the 2020 FinHeaven Site Awards
Congrats guys. The badges have been given out and be sure your shipping info is in your account or just send @13marino13 a PM with it so he can ship out your hats.
@Henrik
Congrats guys. The badges have been given out and be sure your shipping info is in your account or just send @13marino13 a PM with it so he can ship out your hats.
@Henrik