The 2021 Site Award Winners ***

Great turn out this year with over 80 members casting votes
The winners are
Best New Poster - The Gov
Best Draft Forum Poster - J-off
Best Thread of the Year - Zim
News Hound - Fin Fan in Cali (John)
Sports Authority - NBP
Class Clown - Circumstances
Best 347 Club Poster - Chambers
Lounge Champion - Fin-loco
Best Overall Poster - NBP
Man of the Year - Henrik
Great job guys
The badges will be ready Monday or so
We will get with those that do not have a hat for your shipping info.
Comments are welcome as long as they are positive
