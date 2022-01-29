 *** The 2021 Site Award Winners *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** The 2021 Site Award Winners ***

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Great turn out this year with over 80 members casting votes

:UP:

The winners are

Best New Poster - The Gov
Best Draft Forum Poster - J-off
Best Thread of the Year - Zim
News Hound - Fin Fan in Cali (John)
Sports Authority - NBP
Class Clown - Circumstances
Best 347 Club Poster - Chambers
Lounge Champion - Fin-loco
Best Overall Poster - NBP
Man of the Year - Henrik

Great job guys :cheers:

The badges will be ready Monday or so

We will get with those that do not have a hat for your shipping info.

:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh

Comments are welcome as long as they are positive
 
0b38df3e-d193-44fa-8623-ec38c67d2bfd_text.gif
 
ONole1 said:
Congrats everyone, was a good battle.

I'm with superfin though, I think it was rigged. I think Loco cheated by offering free Taco's for vote...LOL
Hahahah...Congrat brother, but I'm gonna kick your *** in MM.
Excellent battle bro :ffic:

I got you as a favorite to win MM but the field is gonna be stacked this year
 
This site is incredible because of all of you. Thanks for making it a place to come to vent, find great information, and to celebrate.

Let's hope we can all have the ultimate celebrate not too far down the line...a super bowl championship for the Miami Dolphins!
 
