 The 3 minute offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 3 minute offense

Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 18, 2009
Messages
376
Reaction score
701
Location
Miami, FL
Our final drive before halftime needs to be discussed as I haven't heard anyone in the media or podcasters bring this up. Let's take a look at how we managed the clock right before half. The Saints kicked a FG making it 10-3 and kicked off to us with 2:45 left to play and we had two timeouts. We started from our own 25 yard line.

1st and 10 with 2:45 - Duke runs for 9 yards.
Now, it's 2nd and 1 but instead of getting multiple plays in before the two minute warning we bleed off 40 seconds of clock and take it to the 2min warning. Given how we've been driving the ball so slowly all game, we've now given ourselves only 2 minutes to drive 66 yards.

2nd and 1 with 2:00 - Duke runs for 3 yards
Why are we calling a running play in this situation? We only have two timeouts and need to drive 66 yards. What worked in our favor was Jackson getting called for holding which stopped the clock. But now we need to go 76 yards.

2nd and 11 with 1:55 from MIA 24- Waddle for 10
Then we spend forever getting up to the line and getting the next play off

3rd and 1 with 1:12 from MIA 34 - Waddle for 9

1st and 10 with 1:07 from MIA 43 - Waddle for 17

1st and 10 with 1:02 from the NO 40 - Neutral zone infraction

1st and 5 with 1:02 from the NO 35 - Holding on Deiter

1st and 15 with 0:58 from the NO 45 - Smythe for 13 yards
This play took about 4 minutes to review. During this time I don't know what we were doing but apparently it wasn't getting ready for the next play. We don't have any contingencies called based on the outcome of the review, so we just sit there and wait for the refs to confirm the call. Then Flores signals for a timeout but gets confused and starts yelling for the refs to give him the timeout back which wastes 20 seconds. This made me realize he has no idea what's going on with the clock or how to manage this scenario.

2nd and 2 with 0:33 from the NO 32 - Waddle incomplete

3rd and 2 with 0:27 from the NO 32 - Sacked for 9 yards

4th and 11 with 0:04 from the NO 41 - Sanders misses a 59 yard FG

This was all on coaching as it was clear from the first two plays of the drive our goal was to play for the FG despite having almost 3 minutes and 2 timeouts. This is about the 4th or 5th time I've seen us play weak, scared, and conservative before the half this year, and it almost never works out. Don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled about our win and 7 straight, but this kind of thing really concerns me. Our situational awareness and clock management is actually my biggest worry about Flores because when we get up against tough opponents the importance of these drives is significantly amplified.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,096
Reaction score
1,391
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Delsolar16 said:
3rd and 2 with 0:27 from the NO 32 - Sacked for 9 yards
Click to expand...
While Flo's clock management is a work in progress the answer you are looking for is JESSE DAVIS. It wasn't clock management that got us zero points it was Jesse Davis being Jesse Davis...
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
2,057
Reaction score
482
Love the effort, but it's pretty simple in my eyes. Flo knew our defense was in control. We wanted to bleed clock and shorten the game, a field goal was fine in his eyes. The last thing we needed was turning it over quickly, giving them a short field and time to gain momentum before half.
 
PASQUALE

PASQUALE

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Dec 13, 2001
Messages
2,322
Reaction score
2,138
Age
51
Location
BILLINGS, MONTANA
No sir your wrong it not Flo's fault and he managed that drive well in my opinion (the TO fiasco was the referee's fault as the clock was stopped already the time was going to start at the snap not on his signal so he assumed the HC would take a timeout after the play there was a little bit of confusion for the referee's in this game even the Video Replay Judge stated so. It was are damn RT Jesse Davis who was getting killed by Cameron Jordan over and over. Tua took unnecessary hits and sacks in this game by our $hitty OL play. After a few hits and sacks did you see what Tua was doing? He slid out of the pocket and made his own to find receivers down field because he is not trusting his blind slide. When you have an awful LT and RT tackle your in trouble. But, we have 3 awful linemen LT LG RT. Robert Hunt holds his own and is the best on the line. Its beyond me why RT is still Jesse Davis. But, we have no reliable BU's so we ride with him. That's why.

This game on Sunday Jefferey Simmons is 2nd best DE in the NFL behind Aaron Donald. So Jesse Davis must play like a HOF Pro Bowler and not let Tua get hit or sacked. Tua will be making his own pockets yet again. But, if they give him 3.6-4.2 seconds instead of 2.4 to 1.8 seconds he will do his thing. Tua is smart and he has the intangible that every QB in the league don't have is pocket awareness and amazing anticipation and precise accuracy.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,631
Reaction score
3,771
Age
29
Location
Florida
Fred Bear said:
And Sanders missing that chip shot 59 yarder to top it off
Click to expand...

The funny part about it, and I mentioned it in the game thread:


On the good kick during the time out call he totally half assed it and split the uprights with a good 5-10 yards to spare.

Then he gets serious and pulls it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom