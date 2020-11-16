***The 347 Club****

1605531295550.png

The image above says it all!!!! With all the changes in Miami a little change to Finheaven was needed also to usher in a new era. Rebranding is a good thing especially when it brings in and honor a legend of the game. Rebranding isn't the only thing changing, within the The 347 Club there have been changes, posters old and new rallying to bring the best content we can provided, specifically The Player Club sub-form and The Chambers Files sub-forum, both of which are content exclusive to the site.

So please by all means if you haven't been a Club member take the time and check it out. Enjoy the content and sit back and relax and enjoy this new time and new place here at Finheaven.

Sincerely,

The Finheaven Staff
 
I liked that too but for now it's The 347 Club and the guys there are the 347 Players

We also now have a Best Poster of the Month award we call the Don award for outstanding contributors

1605545672075.png

And some terrific guest posters to answer your questions which we hope will include former players and some big names.
 
