The image above says it all!!!! With all the changes in Miami a little change to Finheaven was needed also to usher in a new era. Rebranding is a good thing especially when it brings in and honor a legend of the game. Rebranding isn't the only thing changing, within the The 347 Club there have been changes, posters old and new rallying to bring the best content we can provided, specifically The Player Club sub-form and The Chambers Files sub-forum, both of which are content exclusive to the site.So please by all means if you haven't been a Club member take the time and check it out. Enjoy the content and sit back and relax and enjoy this new time and new place here at Finheaven.Sincerely,The Finheaven Staff