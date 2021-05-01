The Armchair General Manager

Oh my god! So we have a lot of GMs here. I've come to this site for a lot of inside info in recent years and I've enjoyed it. I am flabbergasted by the tweets regarding the draft.

For **** sake, who thought we would be 10 and 6 last year? Part of the process, building? Yeah I like that.

So instantly, people get bithchy coz I don't like that pick. U ****ing kidding me

How many drafts have u looked at and said thats nailed or thats gash. Get a grip. None of us know how it'll end up, so ****ing chill. Jesus! Give it 2 years and then winge, I get it. Nobody knows how these guys will end up and with the love of God they'll work out. We all like a mock draft and then we think we're cleverer than the really experts. Stand down u bunch of bitches/ passionate mother****ers.