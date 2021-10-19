 The Biegel is Back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Biegel is Back

lucid22 said:
AVG has been a major disappointment this year
Unfortunately he’s weak against the run and can’t generate a pass rush 1 on 1. Last year he played well as a situational player so I can see why they gave him a bigger role but it hasn’t worked
 
Has anybody on the team legitimately improved? I’m trying to think on both sides of the ball… can’t think of a single player.
fishyanks said:
Unbelievable how bad van ginkle has been. so Much regression on this team it’s baffling. guess it’s a coaching/motivation thing.
Retnuhrace said:
Has anybody on the team legitimately improved? I’m trying to think on both sides of the ball… can’t think of a single player.
Tua and Wilkins are the only ones I can think of.
 
