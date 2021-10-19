The Biegel is Back

circumstances
Dolphins release Griffin from practice squad and sign Vince Biegel.
Could he take AVG early down snaps?
AVG has been a major disappointment this year
Unbelievable how bad van ginkle has been. so Much regression on this team it’s baffling. guess it’s a coaching/motivation thing.AVG has been a major disappointment this year
Tua and Wilkins are the only ones I can think of.Has anybody on the team legitimately improved? I’m trying to think on both sides of the ball… can’t think of a single player.