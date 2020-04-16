The Big Four

Please participate in the poll, and forget about the draft position.



Whether we took one at 5, traded up into 9-13 range, or sat at 18....who would you want if we were able to select one of the "Big 4" offensive lineman this year?



As for me...I'd have to go with Andrew Thomas.



While I love the other guys for their own unique qualities (the polish and youth of Wills, or the freakish combine of Wirfs, or the beastly size of Becton)...I just love this guys mean/nasty attitude. I love that he is just RELENTLESS on the field. In one play I saw him instantly crush his mark, and then plow forward and take on 2 LB's at once. He is known as being probably the best run blocker in this draft.



Give me Andrew Thomas in a trade up to 9-13 range!! I don't think any of the Big 4 fall to 18...but we can dream.