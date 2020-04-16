The Big Four

If you could have your choice of the litter - who would you take?

  • Total voters
    14
H

HawaiiPhin31

Rookie
Joined
May 12, 2019
Messages
47
Reaction score
54
Age
33
Location
Tallahassee, Florida
Please participate in the poll, and forget about the draft position.

Whether we took one at 5, traded up into 9-13 range, or sat at 18....who would you want if we were able to select one of the "Big 4" offensive lineman this year?

As for me...I'd have to go with Andrew Thomas.

While I love the other guys for their own unique qualities (the polish and youth of Wills, or the freakish combine of Wirfs, or the beastly size of Becton)...I just love this guys mean/nasty attitude. I love that he is just RELENTLESS on the field. In one play I saw him instantly crush his mark, and then plow forward and take on 2 LB's at once. He is known as being probably the best run blocker in this draft.

Give me Andrew Thomas in a trade up to 9-13 range!! I don't think any of the Big 4 fall to 18...but we can dream.
 
Last edited:
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,523
Reaction score
707
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Wirfs.
Athleticism, can play guard, right tackle, with left tackle measurables. Finished Iowa in 3 seasons. Nasty attitude.
I assume he practiced some against Epenesa who would have given Wirfs some seasoning.
I like Thomas as option 2 after Wirfs, unless we would end up with Tua then I would like Wills as his RT.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,415
Reaction score
4,710
Location
NJ
Early on both New York teams were said to be focusing on OT's. That was going to hurt Miami's chances at getting one of the OT's at #18. But with one week left before the draft there is some serious speculation, both New York teams are looking at other players and not OT's. Same for San Francisco who is said to be coveting one of the WR's, same for Las Vegas. So the cards may be lining up for Miami to perhaps get one of those four players, without having to trade up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom