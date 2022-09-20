The Bills first 2 opponents

Durango2020
I don't want to take anything from the Bills they are a very good team and may beat the Dolphins easily if we don't come prepared this Sunday.
I do want to bring up that the 2 opponents that they have played the Rams and the Titans don't look exactly like the powerhouses they were in the past.
Week 1 the Titans lost to the Giants which was an upset and this week the Rams almost gave the game away to the Falcons who are expected to be a bottom 5 team.
These 2 teams based on their first 2 games don't look like playoff teams.
Is it fair to say that the Bills will face their real first test with the Dolphins or is too early for this statement?
