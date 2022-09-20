 The Bills first 2 opponents | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Bills first 2 opponents

I don't want to take anything from the Bills they are a very good team and may beat the Dolphins easily if we don't come prepared this Sunday.

I do want to bring up that the 2 opponents that they have played the Rams and the Titans don't look exactly like the powerhouses they were in the past.

Week 1 the Titans lost to the Giants which was an upset and this week the Rams almost gave the game away to the Falcons who are expected to be a bottom 5 team.

These 2 teams based on their first 2 games don't look like playoff teams.

Is it fair to say that the Bills will face their real first test with the Dolphins or is too early for this statement?
 
Durango2020 said:
I don't want to take anything from the Bills they are a very good team and may beat the Dolphins easily if we don't come prepared this Sunday.

I do want to bring up that the 2 opponents that they have played the Rams and the Titans don't look exactly like the powerhouses they were in the past.

Week 1 the Titans lost to the Giants which was an upset and this week the Rams almost gave the game away to the Falcons who are expected to be a bottom 5 team.

These 2 teams based on their first 2 games don't look like playoff teams.

Is it fair to say that the Bills will face their real first test with the Dolphins or is too early for this statement?
Too early. Are those teams no longer top teams or did the Bills make them look like lesser teams?
 
dolfan91 said:
Same can be said about the Patriots and Baltimore.
I think everyone expects the Patriots to be 3rd or 4th in our division. Ravens I expect to rebound and do well, they have defense issues but Lamar is looking dynamite.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Too early. Are those teams no longer top teams or did the Bills make them look like lesser teams?
Not just the Bills, the Giants beat Titans (didn't expect it) and the Falcons almost took the win from the Rams. The Giants seem like a better team than last year but they are not considered a top team and the Falcons are expected to tank for a QB.
 
Let’s just play the Game And see where we stand. I believe this game will let everyone know, the 2022 Miami Dolphins have arrived, so watch the Hell out 💪
 
Durango2020 said:
Not just the Bills, the Giants beat Titans (didn't expect it) and the Falcons almost took the win from the Rams. The Giants seem like a better team than last year but they are not considered a top team and the Falcons are expected to tank for a QB.
Don't disagree, but hard to tell after 2 games
 
Crazy how bad LA and TENN have been so far.

They were both 12 win teams last season
 
