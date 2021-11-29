 The Boys having some Fun | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Boys having some Fun

The Ghost

dolfan91 said:
That's big for us.

Phillips needed to be one of the 3 or 4 best players on the team for 2021 to matter.

He's getting the much needed experience now. I think we'd all love to see those sack numbers start to pile up at the end of the year.

Waddle, Phillips, Holland were as impactful as I've ever seen 3 rookies be in one game.
 
All I know is, this defense is leading the charge. They are finally insync and playing, like the defense we all were hoping for.

Both Holland and Phillips have energized the defense. Van Ginkle has begun to become productive once again. Both Sieler and Wilkins have lifted the run defense and the big plays have returned. Keep up the good work.
 
ANUFan said:
Phillips is coming on strong. But gotta watch it he could have EASILY gotten a taunting call after the sack and he stayed on the QB with his hands spread out like “look at me!” I was screaming for him to get the F off the Qb.
I see what you mean but I thought it was great. He wasn't aiming the celebration at any opposing player. I didn't even think about a flag when he did that. I'm just enjoying his progression. Rookie seasons for Phillips, Holland and Waddle and they are all contributing and then some.
 
ANUFan said:
Phillips is coming on strong. But gotta watch it he could have EASILY gotten a taunting call after the sack and he stayed on the QB with his hands spread out like “look at me!” I was screaming for him to get the F off the Qb.
Had that been a marquee QB, you bet your *** there'd have been a flag. Can't be punking the primadonnas...but some backup XFL scrub, sure!
 
I hope we can nail a few offensive signings in free agency because I'd love to see our first round pick go to the defensive side of the ball. I believe that's unlikely as we will surely need another OL come April but man I'd love to see a stud LB added to the middle of this defense, and the kid from Georgia might fit the bill nicely.

We had 12 sacks through the first 8 games and we have 16 sacks in the last 4 games. That needs to be the theme of the franchise moving forward. Tua, Waddle and the defense.

The RB's will be there in the 2nd and 3rd round.

You gotta find your future Center, RT and another WR before the draft.

We also need to see what Hunter Long can do. We have some big decisions looming at TE. Knowing what we have in Long will go a long way in making the best decisions.
 
FanMarino said:
I see what you mean but I thought it was great. He wasn't aiming the celebration at any opposing player. I didn't even think about a flag when he did that. I'm just enjoying his progression. Rookie seasons for Phillips, Holland and Waddle and they are all contributing and then some.
I thought about a flag, but my thought was "I bet they call a bull **** taunting for that innocent celebration"

To the refs credit, they didn't.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Had that been a marquee QB, you bet your *** there'd have been a flag. Can't be punking the primadonnas...but some backup XFL scrub, sure!
After a huge sack that’s the type of penalty that can cost you the game in a close contest. Discipline is so important in a high emotional game like FB. If that were Tom Brady he would have gotten flag without question.
 
