The Boys having some Fun

I hope we can nail a few offensive signings in free agency because I'd love to see our first round pick go to the defensive side of the ball. I believe that's unlikely as we will surely need another OL come April but man I'd love to see a stud LB added to the middle of this defense, and the kid from Georgia might fit the bill nicely.



We had 12 sacks through the first 8 games and we have 16 sacks in the last 4 games. That needs to be the theme of the franchise moving forward. Tua, Waddle and the defense.



The RB's will be there in the 2nd and 3rd round.



You gotta find your future Center, RT and another WR before the draft.



We also need to see what Hunter Long can do. We have some big decisions looming at TE. Knowing what we have in Long will go a long way in making the best decisions.