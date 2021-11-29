The Boys having some Fun

dolfan91
Enjoy Dolfans!!!
Phillips is coming on strong. But gotta watch it he could have EASILY gotten a taunting call after the sack and he stayed on the QB with his hands spread out like “look at me!” I was screaming for him to get the F off the Qb.
I see what you mean but I thought it was great. He wasn't aiming the celebration at any opposing player. I didn't even think about a flag when he did that. I'm just enjoying his progression. Rookie seasons for Phillips, Holland and Waddle and they are all contributing and then some.
Had that been a marquee QB, you bet your *** there'd have been a flag. Can't be punking the primadonnas...but some backup XFL scrub, sure!
I see what you mean but I thought it was great. He wasn't aiming the celebration at any opposing player. I didn't even think about a flag when he did that. I'm just enjoying his progression. Rookie seasons for Phillips, Holland and Waddle and they are all contributing and then some.
Had that been a marquee QB, you bet your *** there'd have been a flag. Can't be punking the primadonnas...but some backup XFL scrub, sure!